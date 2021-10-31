Dear Doctor,
Ever since our daughter first talked she can be heard down the block. We have had her hearing checked and spoken to her pediatrician. She is the best 4.5-year-old we know, but can we do anything about her loud voice? It can get on your nerves.
— Nearly Deaf Mom
Dear Mom,
This is a more common problem than you may think. This column has focused on loud children in the past. Your question is: Can we do anything about it?
The answer is: yes.
Have you not heard of B.F. Skinner? He was the Harvard professor who popularized the notion of reinforcement. He used pigeons in many experiments causing them to repeat desired behaviors by using rewards, i.e. “reinforcers.”
Not to be crass, but what works with pigeons works with children. Try this.
Do not lecture or scold her about her voice.
Lower your own voice when you speak with her. From time to time say “I hear you” in a soft voice.
Develop a hand signal when she is especially loud. Using the extended palm motion downward signaling lower volume.
Then, and this requires thought, try not responding when she speaks in ultra volume. Then, when you encourage her to lower her voice, respond if she does so. Make your reinforcing comment or response soft and simple. See what works and keep it up.
She will likely mellow in the vocal department when she enters a more social period. Other children will reinforce more acceptable volume.