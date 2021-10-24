Dear Doctor,
Is it normal for a child to rock back and forth sometimes banging his head on the side of his crib? He does not do it all the time, but we are wondering if it something wrong.
— Mom
Dear Mom,
In infant and toddler populations rocking back and forth and moving the head from side to side is not unusual. Statistics from doctors at Boston Children's Hospital (admittedly quite a few years back) show about 20% of this age group present with this behavior. Boys appear to present with this behavior more than girls. The reason is not at all clear.
It appears to be a source of pleasure in rhythmic self-stimulation.
I would ask your pediatrician for advice, but I am aware of many techniques heard over the years. For example a loud ticking clock or metronome has been known to do the trick. (Try finding a ticking clock today.)
A sound generator may also help. There are some which produce heart beats, obviously rhythmic. Also equip the crib with "bumpers." These nifty pads help prevent mild but possible injury.
As children grow older the head-banging usually diminishes. If it does not or suddenly appears following a separation or trauma for example, it may signal anxiety.
In that case ask your pediatrician for a referral for professional help. Family counseling may be indicated.