Fox News recorded its seventh consecutive year as the top-rated cable news network in 2022 and was also the top cable network during weekday primetime slots. The most-watched cable show was Fox’s The Five, which had an audience of 3.4 million viewers and is the first non-primetime program to rank first in total viewers for the year. But supreme ratings and robust revenues might not be enough to fend off allegations the network devolved into a dishonest organization peddling conspiracy theories, lies, and defamations concerning the 2020 presidential election.
A cache of newly-released text messages and emails have exposed how the right-wing media giant operated with little regard for fact in the weeks and months following the 2020 presidential election. The correspondence reveals that “the network’s senior-most executives and highest-profile hosts chose not to disclose what they believed to be the truth of the election out of fear that the facts would alienate Fox News’ audience and throw the highly profitable business into ruin.”
The messages are part of a devastating legal filing recently made public as part of Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Evidence will be presented showing the network’s executives and talk hosts privately rejected lies pushed by former President Donald Trump and his supporters claiming the 2020 election was rigged. The network then allegedly allowed the lies to take hold in its ‘news’ broadcasts, including that Dominion voting machines had doctored the vote against Trump, because executives and hosts were terrified that telling its sizable viewership the truth would impel them to tune into more Trump-friendly networks like Newsmax.
Here’s some of the back story. Trump was fuming that Fox News was the first network to call the critical swing state of Arizona for Joe Biden. He probably went berserk when the network later legitimately declared Biden as the winner of the presidential contest. In the days and weeks after the presidential outcome had been determined, Fox News’ audience listened to Trump and rebelled against the channel. Fox News lost a sizeable amount of its audience while Newsmax’s prime-time viewership shot up from 58,000 the week before the election to 568,000 the week after.
Fox News executives and hosts were in panic control mode stating that the network had to be “on war footing” and they didn’t want to “antagonize Trump further”. Fox News tumbled from first to third in the news network ratings between the Nov. 3, 2020 election and Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. The right-wing talk channel trashed its basic journalistic principle to deliver truthful, factual news to viewers and instead “engineered its coverage to appeal to its audience which was actively being lied to by Trump and his campaign surrogates.”
The groupthink regarding the election lies was so perverse and pervasive at Fox that any dissent or speaking truth to fact was deemed mutinous and warranted termination as in the case of Fox White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich. On Nov. 9, 2020, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto cut away from a news conference held by Trump aide Kayleigh McEnaney when she began to air unsubstantiated allegations. A Fox executive complained in the aftermath that “Cavuto was damaging the network’s brand.”
Of course, it comes as no surprise that Fox will seek shelter behind protections afforded in the Constitution. “There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan,” Fox said. That landmark Supreme Court case in 1964 upheld that First Amendment freedom of speech protections limit the ability of public officials to sue for defamation.
First Amendment attorneys are closely monitoring the Dominion and Smartmatic cases which have the potential to break new ground in libel law. Can it be proven that Fox acted with “actual malice” or reckless disregard of the truth? Timothy Zick, a professor at William & Mary Law School, said, “The high burden that protects the press is not insurmountable. It’s not intended to be insurmountable. I do not see these cases as an existential threat to the First Amendment, though if I was Fox’s lawyer, I’d say that they are.”
Lawrence Tribe, a Harvard Law professor and constitutional specialist, sees a good chance of Dominion prevailing in the suit. “I have never seen a defamation case with such overwhelming proof that the defendant admitted in writing that it was making up fake information in order to increase its viewership and its revenues,” said Tribe. “Fox and its producers and performers were lying as part of their business model.”
Truth is an absolute defense in libel cases, but the statements in question were patently untrue. This puts Fox in the position of arguing that “the unhinged ‘Stop the Steal’ (and rigged Dominion voting machines) assertions aired by Trump’s lawyers, Sidney Powell and Rudolph Giuliani, were newsworthy and therefore protected by what’s known as neutral-reportage privilege. Such a defense protects news organizations that accurately and dispassionately report false information from authoritative sources.”
George Freeman, executive director of the Media Law Resource Center, opined, “For the most part, good law and good journalism are parallel, which is a good thing. But shouldn’t you allow neutral publication of wild newsworthy statements that are either unknown as to their truth or where there are serious doubts as to their truth? The point of them isn’t really to make the accusation, but rather to show what an idiot the person making the charge is.”
Problems for Fox’s defense reside in the fact that the neutral-reportage privilege has been recognized only in a handful of states and a federal appeals court opinion in 1977, but not by the U.S. Supreme Court. Moreover, some Fox hosts, especially Lou Dobbs (whose program was canceled a day after Smartmatic sued) and Maria Bartiromo, were hardly neutral conduits spreading lies that millions of people came to believe.
Ultimately what can hinder Fox’s hopes for acquittal is basing their defense on the notion that the hosts’ remarks were constitutionally protected opinion. As former Fox News host Chris Wallace put it to the New York Times, “I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion. But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection?—I found that unsustainable.” The late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan remarked that commentators are entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts. Maybe this time around, truth will prevail.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com
