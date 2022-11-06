Since 1941, if you were “someone” in pop culture, your face landed on the cover of Parade magazine. and if it didn’t, well, you probably were not “someone.”
To peruse a multimedia display of the publication’s 80 best covers published for its 80th anniversary last year (and chosen from well more than 4,000 covers) is to take a nostalgic walk back in time. The first slide features the youthful faces of The Beatles in 1964 with the headline, “How Long Will They Last?” A critic’s review of “A Hard Day’s Night” determined it to be “plotless nonsense.”
It’s impossible not to keep clicking. There’s the stunning face of Elizabeth Taylor at age 24 in 1956 and on the verge of her second divorce (“beautiful, talented, successful — but can’t stay married”); the goofy faces of the Three Stooges in 1959, who two years earlier had been “all washed up,” but now were the hottest act around; a split 1973 cover featuring pop music sensations the Osmonds and the Jackson 5, much to the delight of teenage girls across America (who psychiatrists deemed were far more interested in safe sexual fantasies than their pop music); and a wide-smiling 61-year-old Sydney Poitier in 1988, who said, “My goal was to become the best actor in the world, not the best Black actor in the world.”
Bill Boyd. Martin Sheen. Doris Day. Paul Newman. Ava Gardner. Robert Redford. Cybill Shepherd. Elvis Presley. Frank Sinatra. The Nelson family. Goldie Hawn. Jerry Lewis. Alfred Hitchcock. Jackie Gleason. Bob Hope. Bing Crosby. Ray Charles.
Astronauts. Athletes. Presidents. Royalty.
Oh, and Lassie.
Parade had it all.
American subscribers have received Parade magazine in all of its glory on weekends with their newspapers for 81 years. From the outset it was billed as a parade of news, pictures and famous writers (even Ernest Hemingway). For 54.1 million readers, it’s part of that special Sunday tradition: the news, the funnies, Parade.
But as with many publications across the country, changes are on the horizon at Parade. As of next Sunday, Nov. 13, the magazine will not be printed and inserted in newspapers, but rather available exclusively as an electronic edition on our website. This is not a decision made locally, but rather its publisher, The Arena Group, announced the difficult decision. Sister publications Spry Living and Relish are no longer being published in any form.
As a more than 150-year-old newspaper, The Eagle-Tribune embraces the history of print and its value to our readers. Meanwhile, we also embrace electronic media as our future, and so we understand why this was necessary for Parade’s publisher. Historically, newsprint has been a newspaper’s second-biggest expense, after staffing.
Be assured that all of the same great content that most of us have been looking for our whole lives in Parade still will be available. You’ll just have to sit down at a computer or with a favorite device and access it that way.
Parade is iconic, and it still will be. But you may want to tuck today’s edition somewhere safe, so that someday your grandchildren, or great-grandchildren, or great-great-grandchildren, will pick it up and marvel.
Tracey D. Rauh is the editor of The Eagle-Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.