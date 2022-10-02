It’s been just more than a year since I took the helm in The Eagle-Tribune newsroom. I’d spent years in a variety of other positions with the organization, most recently as managing editor for eight years, so of course I knew our talented journalists, our readership and our coverage area well. But I’d never been the force behind driving the dialogue — fair, accurate, and diverse dialogue — that brings the voices of our community together, in a safe space, to educate and debate one another all for the purpose of enlightenment.
It’s a humbling — and at times daunting — position to be in. Balance is a tricky thing, and quite honestly the most apt way I can judge my success in that area is by keeping a general tally of the criticisms. On any given day if I get feedback that says we’re way too far right, and then, way too far left, well, I’m doing a good job.
Followers of the opinion pages know that some new columnists have been introduced this year. It started with Methuen native Scott Kerman’s “The World According to Scott,” a humor column that resonates so much with readers that when his mug shot was inadvertently omitted he actually received emails asking why. It seems his Friday fans don’t just love his writing, they also want to see his face.
More recently I began introducing local political columnists, and this is where things became dicier. But I’d like to go on the record first and foremost with this: No columnist was chosen to push the newspaper’s leanings in one direction or another. Quite the contrary, I sought writers who come from both sides of the aisle, and I did so deliberately and with a mission.
You may wonder how these columnists were chosen, and the answer, mostly, is they asked. Of course there are criteria. Above all they need to be informed and talented writers who can eloquently make a point without disrespecting opposing opinions. They need to be open to the editing process. They need to be able to concede when I don’t feel a piece is a good fit for our pages. These are basic ground rules.
Theodore Xenakis, a retired attorney and longtime frequent letter writer from Haverhill, contributes “The Wednesday Advocate,” and, oh boy, did his introduction create a stir. There were those who threatened to quit the paper (I hope they didn’t) and those who sent thanks to me and congratulations to him for getting a solid, local conservative voice into the mix.
Joe D’Amore, also conservative and a longtime letter writer from Groveland, is part of the group of regular contributors, too. His most recent piece on the migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis prompted Tom Walters, another reader — and writer — to reach out with a counterpoint contribution.
It was so much to my liking that I invited him to join the mix, too. A retired Methuen teacher and Londonderry resident, Tom brings a more moderate/liberal voice into the fold, joining Dr. William Kolbe of Andover with similar leanings.
You will also often see pieces by Garry Rayno, a veteran reporter out of the New Hampshire Statehouse with a pragmatic and mostly moderate approach.
In their capacity, these contributors do not represent the views of The Eagle-Tribune. That’s what editorials are for — and columns like this one. Rather, they express their views, putting their own faces and names on their writing, and welcoming assenting and opposing feedback. (And let me tell you, that will get you some thick skin — fast.) As fellow readers, you can choose to agree or disagree, thus setting up the playing field for what becomes an exciting game of back-and-forth among people with varying levels of passion through letters to the editor, Sound Off, and even more contributed columns.
And you should know, I’m always open to contributions. Fair. Accurate. Diverse. More.
‘Til next time.
Tracey Rauh is the Editor of the Eagle Tribune.
