It’s true: Readers love Sound Off, and although I have long been a skeptic, since taking the top editorial job at The Eagle-Tribune, I’ve grown fond of it, too.
Let’s face it – following the back-and-forth jockeying is entertaining to say the least. Longtime readers remember when we actually staffed a person to take phone calls from people and transcribe their entries for publication. With the advent of the internet, and the changing newspaper industry, that is no longer the case (though we still honor “snail mail”).
My reticence surrounding Sound Off is based on The Eagle-Tribune’s high, basic standards: fair and accurate. It’s the “fair” part of the standard that Sound Off rubs up against the most. Letters to the editor require a person to sign his or her name, along with providing an address, email and telephone number. We require this not only for verification of the writer, but also to allow for the potential back-and-forth to firm up facts, share necessary edits, and the like.
With Sound Off, that’s not so – or according to tradition it hasn’t been. But sometimes, tradition must evolve and that is the position we find ourselves in now. Beginning this week, all Sound Off submissions to The Eagle-Tribune will require a signature and a town or city of residence in order to be published, without exception. The policy goes into place once all the Sound Offs submitted prior to this announcement are exhausted.
Having had a year to study the process, submissions and nature of interactions has led me to the unwavering belief that this is the absolute right thing to do.
I suspect this decision will be met with some heated reaction. Portions of that undoubtedly will be from people who like to read Sound Off, but don’t regularly participate, and who may worry submissions will drop off. I don’t believe that will be the case, and if it is the tradeoff will be in the quality. Also, if that’s the case, it speaks volumes as to why there’s a need to make this move.
Others complaints will be from the writers themselves, and I can say with confidence the most outraged will be from those who use their ability to remain anonymous as an opportunity to be mean, nasty and downright abusive. That’s just not fair – nor up to The Eagle-Tribune’s standards.
On a given week, I edit dozens of entries littered with name-calling aimed at government officials, individuals, fellow writers and others. Words like “stupid,” “idiot,” “insane,” “jerk,” “dumb,” “disgusting,” and “dunce” are regularly tossed around. Some get more creative with their niceties; a couple choice entries this week included “swamprat” and “socialist butt.”
We don’t as a society condone such behavior among children, so it’s perplexing to see it happening among adults simply because there’s a forum that allows for anonymity. And sure, I edit out the offensive language, but the very fact that we as a newspaper are providing a forum that allows such cowardice to arise in the first place is problematic. Regardless of whether it’s published, the mean spirit originates with Sound Off – and so by extension with us. And that is not OK with us, signature or no signature.
Readers who have been submitting Sound Offs over the past week may have seen a hint that this decision was coming. Our online form has been updated and now has fields requiring the aforementioned name, along with an address, email and telephone number. In print or online, only your name and community will appear. The phone number and email allow me a way to interact with you in case I have questions or need verification, just as with letters. I will also use phone numbers to do periodic auditing.
You may wonder why, if mean-spirited words are being removed and some items held, there is a need to ask people to sign entries. Well, there are many reasons but suffice it to say this: In today’s culture of toxic social media and fake news, it’s more important now than ever that we all be held accountable. If you wouldn’t say it to someone’s face, then you can’t say it in Sound Off. Your signature ensures your accountability.
I have lofty hopes that there will be many people who are happy The Eagle-Tribune is modifying Sound Off in this way. Our readers are enlightened and intelligent people, and I do hear from time to time that they find the anonymous banter reticent of all the other obnoxious noise shouting out from various online platforms.
There’s nothing productive about volatile online discourse, but great productivity grows from a forum for informed debate. That’s what I want Sound Off to be. and that’s a Sound Off that lives up to The Eagle-Tribune’s high standards.
Tracey Rauh is the editor of The Eagle-Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.