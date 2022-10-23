Personal information

Those who submit their entries through our online submission form will automatically comply with the new requirements. Within the form are required fields for name, address, email and phone number. Only your name and the community where you live will be published.

People who submit Sound Off via email must provide the same information: name, address, email and phone number.

Word count

Sound Offs are limited to about 60 words. If you need to say more, you have the option of writing a letter to the editor, or breaking your thought into more than one Sound Off.

Content

Even with a signature, name-calling will not be tolerated in Sound Off. Facts must be accurate and verifiable. Criticisms should be constructive and respectfully stated.

When?

As soon as the Sound Offs submitted through Sunday, Oct. 23 are exhausted.