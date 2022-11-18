I used to deliver The Eagle-Tribune in the 1970s. I’m not going to paint some rosy picture that I was a happy-go-lucky kid skipping around my Methuen neighborhood delivering newspapers like a cast member from Up With People.
I was the kid with the scowl on his face and a potty mouth that would make a sailor blush. I completed a daily seven-hour prison sentence called school and now I was assigned a newspaper delivery job as part of a work furlough program.
After school, I’d find a big pile of papers strewed across the foot of my driveway like empty beer cans in a fraternity house. What a shock that the paper-thin plastic straps that disintegrate on contact couldn’t hold together 50 newspapers thrown from a moving truck.
I would drag the mass to my porch before going inside because we wouldn’t want anyone stealing them. Every house in the neighborhood seemingly got the paper.
The rare person who didn’t have a Tribune subscription was the doomsday prepper who would read the paper until a particular piece of news would spur them on to begin stockpiling weapons and Saltines.
Sure, The Eagle Tribune has always had journalists and provided outstanding local news coverage for decades. But don’t be fooled, the ultimate success of The Eagle Tribune was built on the backs of generations of 12-year-olds.
Not only did we, the local underpaid kids of New England, deliver the newspaper, but we had to collect the subscription money. Nobody at the Tribune was getting paid if we seventh-grade mob bagmen didn’t rake in the cash.
Maybe the envelope would be in the door or mailbox, but if it wasn’t, you had to ring the doorbell and ask for the dough. Dollar bill and coins were what we got. Sometimes all coins, including pennies. Good times.
We were the faces of the Tribune and you know that was never a good thing.
“I’m a little light this week, Scotty. Can you carry me?” Uh, no.
“Ma’am,” I’d say, while she nervously eyed the baseball bat I was casually leaning on. “I’m not the Tribune. I don’t write the news, I just deliver it. I don’t want to talk to you about inflation, local politics, or corruption in the Police Department. I’m just trying to get to baseball practice.”
I’m also pretty sure Sound Off was the brainchild of a delivery boy.
Part of the supposed incentive to collections was the hope that a tip was included in the payment. The ones who tipped received the finest service. The ones who didn’t might find their perennials had just become annuals.
You were expected to deliver the paper in any weather, just like the mailman – minus the lifetime job security and pension.
“Hey, be a man and walk up the unplowed driveway,” says the guy in his wife’s bathrobe.
One of the most brilliant moves I saw in my childhood was my friend Michael’s “retribution” tour. Michael, after being fired from his paper route, went to each house on the route for a month and collected the envelopes. The first-of-its-kind employee buyout package for a juvenile.
Customers complained constantly about the service. I had stock answers.
The paper was wet: Don’t care.
The paper was late: So what.
The paper was missing the sports page: I took it.
My daughter’s name is in the paper, do you have an extra one to give me?: There are lots of names in the paper, no one cares.
Just when you thought the job couldn’t suck enough, here comes the Sunday paper. I describe the sheer weight of it as a piano with coupons. My friend used to say nothing trashes an apartment more than the Sunday paper.
A woman once screamed at me at the top of her lungs that she “hated me” because the coupons were missing. This was my first lesson that not all divorces were the man’s fault.
We didn’t get paid more for delivering that albatross. Lots of kids had their parents drive them to deliver the Sunday paper. I never considered asking my parents. My father would have had more respect for me if I just took money from his wallet.
It took hours to deliver the Sunday paper and then there was church, and then a few hours in the prison yard before getting ready to go to school Monday. Wonder years, right?
Like life, all jobs must end. Mine ended when the summer arrived and I started picking corn in the early morning at my cousin’s farm. Yes, I chose migrant work over delivering the paper, though, the scowl still remained.
Scott Kerman’s new book, “World According to Scott” will be coming out this month. Scott can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
