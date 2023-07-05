“Last week, Florida governor Ron DeSantis promised to rename Fort Liberty after Confederate general Braxton Bragg, a slave owner who fought against the United States whose name previously adorned the base. On Thursday, DeSantis vetoed spending for a Black History Month celebration in Orlando and cut $200,000 for a festival celebrating Florida’s Black Music Legacy. Last year, DeSantis vetoed a $1 million appropriation for Valencia College to create a film about the 1920 Ocoee Election Day massacre, in which a white mob murdered dozens of Black Floridians. There seems to be a pattern here.” (Jonathan Chait; New York Magazine; June 16, 2023).
The issue has come up before, and will, of course, again.
Let’s start with a basic premise that the moment a statue is erected, the moment a civic building, a park, or a freeway is named for someone prominent, that very act will somehow offend someone or some group. There will be some issue, some aspect of a great person’s life upon which, in the hindsight of history and changing cultural perspectives, is slightly or significantly unacceptable. That’s the core of being human.
Much has been said, discussed, and written in recent years about statues and symbols that hold historical significance, whether good or not. We’re seeing monuments to leaders of the Confederate States coming down, along with those of Christopher Columbus and other prominent historical figures. The central issue, in my mind at least, is where their prominence lies or from which it emanates. Columbus and Andrew Jackson are reviled for their treatment of Native Americans, and perhaps they should be. Those are “minuses” on the balance sheet of history for both of them, and yes, sometimes those offenses are just too egregious to be ignored. The legacy of the late football coach Joe Paterno is forever tarnished, and his statue has come down. There is no doubt that General Robert E. Lee was an honorable man and a distinguished soldier. He unfortunately chose to place his allegiance first and foremost with Virginia, and he consciously placed himself on the wrong side of history. So too did General Braxton Bragg, although his military legacy, on examination, is much more dubious. Like so many others for whom statues were erected or for whom schools, municipal buildings, streets and military installations were named, it is their essential history, their principal legacy, or their place in it, that should rightly determine whether or not they should be honored, or simply remembered. There have been pictures painted of Lee and Grant meeting at Appomattox Court House, just as there are pictures of Lord Cornwallis’s surrender at Yorktown. This is a part of history, and while the possibility exists that we could find a General John Burgoyne Memorial Park, a Benedict Arnold Middle School, or a Thomas Gage Port Authority in North America, it’s highly unlikely. Benjamin Franklin is revered, while his son William, a royal governor of New Jersey, languishes in obscurity and fled to England to live out his life. Were we still flying the Union Jack and singing “God Save The King”, then some of those names, along with statues of King George might be scattered about our nation.
The other essential question, beyond lasting legacy, is historical custom, and context. We New Englanders tend to forget that slavery was a part of our history too, until the practice was banned by the Northern colonies in the late 1700’s. Do we ignore many historical figures from the South, even though many of them insisted on including provisions for slavery into the Constitution? Does that issue even define the Constitution, or is it just one of many facets of a truly impressive governing document, and also one of many facets that has been changed over the centuries as they are no longer apply or function? Here in New Hampshire, we have one president to claim as our own, Franklin Pierce. He appears to have struggled with the slavery issue, being personally opposed to it, but conceding that it was allowed by the constitution at the time, and we forget that Jefferson Davis was in his cabinet. He had a commitment to keeping the Union together in the face of enormous pressure and mounting hostility. He, like many others, thought that compromise would ultimately resolve the issue, and sadly, he was wrong. There was discussion of removing his name from prominence here because “he didn’t fight hard enough against slavery”. His name appears on the University of New Hampshire’s Law School, and discussion is ongoing about removing it. Is that feeling, that sense of “the lost cause” persisting in the South to this day? For that matter, is the Confederate flag too a just sentimental memory of the Old South, or is it’s symbolism historic?
All historical figures, past, present, and future have been, are, or will be flawed and, in some respects, victims of their time. With any of our great early leaders and benefactors come contentious issues and bits of ugliness we’d like to forget or overlook. It’s important for all of us to weigh those flaws against the measure of their successes and their greatness. What really is more important? Each individual will pass through a test of history and be judged on his or her accomplishments. Those that speak to a cause behind which we can all rally will indeed have a “leg up” in the memorial consideration debate. It seems logical, then, that we rightly should continue to honor many of our historical leaders and builders, those whose contributions to our country and our way of life are positive and enduring. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson come to mind. They owned plantations and owned slaves. They weren’t defined by them, nor did they fight to preserve the right to own them. There is clear evidence that George Washington, in his will shortly before his death in 1799, freed most of his remaining slaves upon Martha’s death.
Here’s where Gov. DeSantis, and others like him are wrong. Celebrations of Black History Month, and funding for a festival that honors Florida’s Black Music Legacy do nothing to diminish the accomplishments of white Americans. Ignorance is the culprit, not understanding. Are we more “enlightened”, and do we feel better about ourselves, if we ignore the events and lessons of history? America lost an icon a short time ago. A man that preached of equality, of acceptance, of non-violence, of never seeking to go back to the ugliest reminders of the past, but to use, learn from, and look past those reminders in search of a better, more equal, more honorable society for all of us. Yes, indeed. John Lewis is truly a man to be honored in statues, parks, schools, and monuments everywhere.
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher and school arts administrator. He retired as Fine Arts Director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the MA Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com
