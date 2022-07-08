I’m so proud! My twin boys and I are headed to MIT. What a thrill it is to know my children will be standing inside the same four walls where some of the world’s greatest thinkers have stood.
As we pulled up to campus, my twin geniuses were deep in thought, while attempting to rip out each other’s gall bladder to be the first out of the car.
My one son dove through the car window to be the first one to touch sidewalk. Who am I to judge such brilliance?
As reality kicked in, I remembered that we were at MIT to compete in a table tennis tournament. You’re not allowed to call it Ping Pong or everyone would understand what game you’re talking about.
Table Tennis competitors and MIT students together merge two very similar geek worlds. Both groups dress poorly and have little regard for personal maintenance or social skills.
The only tangible difference is that when MIT geeks are not playing table tennis, they’re working on time travel.
It took us a while to find the MIT gym. MIT students can give tell you the square root of infinite numbers, but they don’t know where the school gym is or where’s the bathroom?
The MIT gym is a huge facility. We walked by a water polo match, a badminton competition and karate exhibition. The maze of the gym is confusing. I asked a student how one can find their way around here. He remarked,
“They change the configuration of the place hourly to distinguish between students and visitors.” I laughed. He didn’t. Huh.
Over 100 people competed in the tournament. You sense the importance of the event, as players have their paddles in special briefcases that make them look like they’re carrying the nuclear football. The paddles are wrapped in special plastic and cloth that take ten minutes to undress.
When my first opponent finally finished the unveiling, I was admittedly intimidated by this gladiator’s sword. As I walked closer to admire the craftsmanship, low and behold it’s the same paddle I just bought at Target for $12.99.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the smell at the event. If we had the budget, I could have these words function as a scratch and sniff and you could get my point. Imagine living in a place where spoiled Limburger cheese hung from homes like potted plants.
The sports world sells sex appeal for its sport and athletes. As I spanned the crowd of participants, it became obvious that Table Tennis sells abstinence.
The tournaments are the most eclectic group. The ages ranged from 7 to 70 years old.
One of my matches pitted me against a nine year old boy. He was accompanied by a coach, assistant coach, strength and conditioning coach, psychic adviser, parents, grand-parents and bodyguards. The father was pushing a baby in a stroller and I was wondering if I was going to have to play the six month old next.
As I was playing the third grader, I was thinking a nine year shouldn’t be able to beat me, a 56 year old man, at anything. O.K, maybe a spelling bee, running race, math test and Limbo. But not Table Tennis! You get the point, kind of.
His posse was convinced that I was going down. During our first few points they were laughing at me. They were speaking Chinese, but were kind enough to speak English when saying, “Easy match, he no good.”
I beat the kid three straight games. If I had lost, I would never have used the word table or tennis in a sentence again. I think the psychic adviser put a curse on me after the match, as my small toe has disappeared.
We didn’t win a trophy, but had a memorable boy’s day out playing a game we love. As we were leaving, a Table Tennis mom was mentioning how they were going to a tournament in Minnesota next weekend.
One MIT student said he was entered in the same tournament. He said he’d press a button from his dorm room and seconds later he’d be at the Sons of Italy Hall in Duluth. He was kidding, right?
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of The Grandstanders Live!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.