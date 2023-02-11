Today I muse on the Academy Awards. I have not seen any of the films but hope to be prepared by the time the awards begin. I watched “All Quiet on the Western Front” last weekend, along with “The Banshees of Inisherin.” I’ll begin my own list of who should win, and who should not. I’ll contemplate my outfit for the gala, try to imagine what will be in my glam bag, and who I’ll bring as my date.
Undoubtedly, it will be my dog, Bennie. I’ll be wearing pajamas.
There was a year when I was incredibly prepared for the Oscars. The theaters in Newington had an Oscar Movie Marathon. I believe it was a Thursday and for $20 you could see just about all of the movies that were nominated that year.
The day began at noon. I showed up and bought my ticket, expecting incredible crowds at such an offering. But when the woman collecting tickets looked at my stub, she remarked, “Oh, you’re here for the marathon?”
And then, I knew why she seemed a bit perplexed. I was the only one who showed.
I had the theater to myself, my own private showing. I watched “Argo,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” and “Life of Pi.” It was an all-day affair. I’d talk on my cell phone, stand, walk as I watched. I felt like I had arrived to a world that FINALLY realized just WHO I WAS.
I giggled at my good fortune, laughed out loud. I ate popcorn loudly, delighting in my good fortune.
It wasn’t until the final film, “Amour,” began that someone entered my Oscar sanctuary, dared to burst my bubble of Academy Awards Sanctuary. I was tempted to tell him he was in my seat. He sat a few rows back and I turned around and greeted him with a “hello!”
At that moment, it really was good to see another human being in the flesh, not on screen. and he turned into a really great source, knew all about “Amour” and the amazing French actress Emanuelle Riva. He offered great insight and background and when “Amour” won for best Foreign Language Film, I was delighted and, of course, prepared.
I invite you, dear Musers, to share your ideas for potential winners, must-see movies and your plans for the Academy Awards. and if you’re enjoying a theater to yourself, bask in your uninterrupted world of imagination, joy and that glorious experience of suspension of disbelief. and if someone joins in, do chat and learn, you never know what insight they can bring to your viewing pleasure.
Susan Dromey Heeter is a writer from Southern New Hampshire who recently let her hair go au natural white. Writing has been her passion since her English majoring days at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
