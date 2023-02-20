Joyful Musers, today seems like a good day to ask some questions, to muse on the answers, to wonder why.
Why do many New Hampshire schools have the same February break as Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont? Generally, the New Hampshire February break is later than our neighbors’ and allows for fewer people on the ski slopes or at the airport. Why now? Why this year?
Also, this week, the House Education Committee heard the Edelblut/Cordelli Book Ban. One part of this ban (HB 514) bans public schools from displaying or disseminating”obscene material.”
Huh. and there is no definition of what “obscene material” is on this ban.
Further, we’ve all been hearing about that Chinese balloon, many gunning their massive trucks, their Dodge Rams, Ford Mavericks in protest. Why didn’t this happen in the last administration when there were at least three flying above?
Could that guy in office not see them because of his head of fake hair?
And then, why must we have those little plastic seals on top of bottles — ketchup, mustard, toothpaste? Are all of these items eagerly trying to escape? Sometimes it takes me 20 minutes just to open a container of mayonnaise when all I want is to mix some into my tuna fish.
Oh, musers, so many questions, so little time. and if you do have answers, please share. This Joyful Muser would really like to know.
Susan Dromey Heeter is a writer from Dover who recently let her hair go au natural white. Writing has been her passion since her English majoring days at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.