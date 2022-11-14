And here we are, another midterm election over and I muse joyfully on the action taken by so many people around our beautiful country. We voted. We canvassed. We spoke our truth. We are recommitted to democracy.
And I muse joyfully that we will keep our gas tanks full, that we will continue to watch and run for school boards, will attend city council meetings, and will not take voting, politicians, governors, representatives for granted. I muse joyfully we will stay informed, and support and hold accountable both local and national media.
As for me?
Today I muse joyfully on the new towels I purchased to celebrate democracy. Yes, new towels that are thick, heavy, new. Yesterday a friend and I traveled to Crate and Barrel and I purchased a set of gray, Turkish towels for our new abode.
And, you ask, why such a thrill? Well, because the last time I bought new towels, I was using a landline, rolling down my car windows manually and believing Bernie Maddock a wizard of Wall Street. It’s been a while.
Am I proud of the length of time we used towels from last century? Certainly not, but my little family had enough towels that served their purpose, that worked to dry us, that performed their duty.
In 1987, my mother gave me a set of towels to take to the University of Pennsylvania where I was studying one summer. They were white with pink flowers. I used those for decades. Mercifully, they are gone, they were literal rags upon their departure, they had lasted long past their sell-by date, they owed me nothing.
Alas, now, we have new towels. and just like democracy, a page has been turned.
It doesn’t take much to create joy, to inspire a new start. Towels. The prospect of democracy at work. Voting. Enjoy your new start and keep your tank full and if you need new towels? Oh, do invest, dear Musers, it’s time.
Susan Dromey Heeter is a writer from Dover, N.H., who recently let her hair go au natural white. Her column, Joyful Musings, is distributed by InDepthNH.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.