There are people who are purists: who delight in getting in on the ground floor; who do their due diligence and bask in the statement, “I knew them when.”
Today I muse joyfully on being a showboater, on arriving after the party had been set up, the homework done by others, the candles lit. and this, dear Joyful Musers, is how I am entirely about the World Cup.
I honestly do not know how teams make it to the final 32. What I do know is that this most incredible event is the Academy Awards, the Haley’s Comet, the Winning Lottery Ticket – every four years.
The World Cup is the most watched sporting event in the world, boasting that over half this planet’s population was expected to be watching, listening, waiting to see which country won Sunday.
My students and I have been watching since the event began Nov. 20. Each student chose a country to represent and has been following the progress. When Croatia and Brazil sat across from one another, I was concerned about the tension, the potential antagonism.
“Watch your knees!” I told Croatia. and we laughed.
It’s good for my cherubs to know of events beyond, across the world.
As we work on verb conjugations and vocabulary, I’ve had the games on in Spanish. We hear the announcers rattle on and on and the best part? The “gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooal” singsong of the announcers. My students mimic this incredibly long word and I laugh, knowing that mimicry really is what learning a language is all about, we repeat what we hear.
But of course, there has been controversy in Qatar. What event is without the drama of behind the scenes? What scenario is remiss of lies and corruption?
I muse joyfully on the conversations being had, the discussions taking place that allow not only for discourse but for global realizations, cultural insights, 21st-century learning. It’s all important, diverse, and an opportunity for growth.
Susan Dromey Heeter is a New Hampshire writer and Spanish teacher at Dover High School who recently let her hair go au natural white. Writing has been her passion since her English majoring days at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Her column is distributed by InDepthNH.org.
