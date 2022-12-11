To the editor:
Theodore Xenakis’ column “America the not so beautiful” proves what a shill he has become for Trump. Xenakis’ column Wednesday was nothing but regurgitated lies and conspiracy fictions put out by Trump and Trump’s cabal of boot lickers, where all of what Xenakis “cites” has been proven, multiple times over and in numerous state and federal courts of law, to be lies and fevered-brain conspiracy fictions.
Funny how Xenakis, when mounting his political high horse, always ignores how Trump supports both the neo-Nazi and white supremacist movements (Charlottesville 2017, anyone?), how Trump attempted to have the U.S. Army shoot African-Americans who were peacefully marching for their civil rights in D.C. in June of 2020, how Trump incited a violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and attempted a coup to overthrow a duly elected new president after American voters unequivocally spoke and tossed Trump out of office in the 2020 election. And, most recently, he hosted notorious anti-semites at a dinner at his house and then bragged about what great people these notorious anti-semites supposedly are.
Just the other day Trump even went public saying that our Constitution should be terminated so he can be installed as president, even though he resoundingly lost the 2020 election.
This latest column unequivocally shows that Xenakis is among the Trump shills who hand out the purple Kool Aide to the Trump cult and to other gullible people.
Bob Pokress
Andover
