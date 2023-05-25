To the editor:
In 2003, then- President George W. Bush started an invasion of Iraq that cost trillions of dollars. Republicans then topped this off with massive tax cuts for billionaires that caused half-trillion dollar annual deficits. These were scheduled to expire after five years. But, in 2013, they held raising the debt ceiling hostage to making those cuts permanent. Then, the Trump tax cuts for the rich and corporations created over $1 trillion in additional annual deficits and they raised the debt ceiling three times.
Now that we have a Democratic president, Republicans suddenly care about deficits? What hypocrisy!
Their plan excludes any tax cut rollbacks for the rich or cuts to the bloated military budget. Indeed, it actually includes additional billionaire tax cuts. No, they are just using the debt ceiling as a tool to kill any programs that help the poor and middle class or would allow the IRS to make the rich and giant corporations pay what they actually owe.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen
