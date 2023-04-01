To the editor:
I actually agree with Greg Coleman about former President Donald Trump, at least as much as I hope the 45th president retires peacefully to Mar A Lago and leaves 2024 to Ron DeSantis and a new generation of Republicans. I’d nominally include Tim Scott in that group, not Nikki Haley, Chris Christie, or Mike Pence.
Trump did some great things for America — chiefly tax cuts and the Supreme Court justices he put on the bench — but his erratic conduct since then (and at times throughout his candidacy and presidency) makes him less than ideal for me as a candidate.
DeSantis is very solid on his policy track record as an executive, and his consistent support for term limits over the years makes him a shoe-in for me.
Nick McNulty
Windham
