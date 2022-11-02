To the editor:
Bonnie Wright is one of the most dedicated and competent public servants I know. She will make an outstanding state representative for Salem, N.H. I know she will bring to Concord the same level of dedication, hard work and bipartisanship she has been demonstrating in Salem for many years.
Bonnie, a Democrat, is currently chairperson of the Salem Zoning Board of Adjustment and has been on the board since 2014. This year she was elected to be on the new Charter Commission. The commission will make recommendations regarding any changes needed in Salem’s form of town government.
Bonnie has worked passionately at the state and national level to promote food safety. She provided much-needed reports and updates to the community during COVID-19 on the local numbers of illness and danger levels for the local community. She served on the Board of Directors of the Salem Farmers Market for many years. She is currently on the Board of Salem Family Resources.
I have known Bonnie Wright since I moved to Salem almost four years ago. I know her to be a person with a big heart who takes initiative to solve important problems. I urge you to vote for her Nov. 8.
David Breault
Salem, N.H.
