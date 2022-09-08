To the editor:
Thank you very much for showing courage in the masthead and appreciation for diversity of thought in running Theodore Xenakis’ columns. I have just renewed my subscription to the Eagle Tribune. I had let it lapse as I felt the voices were skewing too far and too exclusively left with no room for any dissent nor question, but it appears this phase has passed.
I know Ted personally, having skated with him at Phillips and elsewhere for many years. And while I do not agree with him at all times, he is articulate and well researched, making his words on the page worth reading.
Thanks again. The Eagle Tribune feels like a much bigger tent with Mr. Xenakis under its banner.
Nick McNulty
Windham
