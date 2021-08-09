Dear Doctor,
I have some concerns about overnight sleepovers. We have an 8-year-old boy who is gregarious and has many friends. He gets many invitations to sleepovers. So far we have let him go.
Recently he started telling us about one friend who showed some porn to a group of boys during a sleepover. We are not certain about what to do.
— Ma
Dear Ma,
In your deepest mind, you know what you have to do.
The first thing is to contact the mother who you must know reasonably well or you would not have allowed your son to visit for the night. Remember the adage, “It takes a village.” This is one of those times. If she is offended, you now know he does not sleepover at that house. When you speak with her, acknowledge your non-accusatory intent and your son’s apparent participation.
Then, put your own house in order. Host sleepovers yourself. Mind the goings-on. A group of kids can be very inventive.
Make certain your computer system has child guard software to prevent shopping around for sexually explicit sites.
Then, teach. As a parent, this is your function. Be open to questions and offer age-appropriate support and advice.
You must admit being a parent is an adventure!