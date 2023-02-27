Shakespeare once wrote, “Action is eloquence.” It’s from his play, Coriolanus, a play I’ve never read nor seen performed. But I muse joyfully on this quote as it’s so hopeful, persuasive, true to the adage, “Change your mind, move a muscle.”
It’s February, a month not necessarily known for movement or action. And while eating chocolate does count, it’s the larger actions that make for memories, joy. I’m hoping to get some skiing in soon, as soon as it looks a little more winter. I love that action, hopping on a chair lift, gliding down the mountain, thinking myself in Germany, amongst the alps.
Decades ago, I did learn to ski in Germany. I was teaching in The Netherlands and a trip came up that was an amazing deal: transportation via bus from the NL to the German alps, getting a week’s worth of lessons at Berchtesgaden, and staying at the General Patton hotel. My friend, Gina, and I jumped at the chance, paid less than $500 and, consequently, I learned to ski.
Klaus was my instructor, “Suzzeeee, skeeee in control,” he’d mandate. He was great. And, did I mention that part of the deal was being provided ALL the winter gear we needed? Skis, ski pants, poles. In retrospect, it was funny we all looked alike, something akin to Catholic School skiing. We had our uniforms, issued from US Military Moral, Wellness and Recreation. Thank you, Uncle Sam, it’s you I can thank for providing me skills I’ve used since 1991.
That ski trip allowed me to move in Februaries to come, action is even more eloquent when it involves putting planks on your feet and appreciating the cold that is New England. I muse joyfully you’ll have some eloquent action this February, eating chocolate counts but even better is moving a muscle and changing a mind.
Stay well, Joyful Musers, and if an opportunity arrives to learn to ski in Germany, bolt on that bus, you’ll never have a moment’s regret.
Susan Dromey Heeter is a writer from Dover who recently let her hair go au natural white. Writing has been her passion since her English majoring days at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Dromey Heeter has lived in The Netherlands, Alaska and currently basks in all things New England, including the frigid winters.
