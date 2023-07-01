A friend who is a local television reporter told me this week that he needed a break.
He was covering a triple murder in Newton, Mass. A couple in their 70s, who were readying to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, and a 98-year-old relative were killed in their home, according to authorities, by a stranger with mental health issues.
“And last week it was Harmony,” he said.
Harmony Montgomery — a 5-year-old girl whose first name literally translates into peace and tranquility.
After a search for the girl that spanned years, court documents were released indicating Harmony was beaten to death on Dec. 7, 2019 by her father, Adam Montgomery.
At that time, Adam, his then-wife Kayla, Harmony and two boys were living out of a car, a Chrysler Sebring, in the Manchester, N.H., area. Adam and Kayla, throughout their homelessness, used crack and fentanyl, according to the affidavit.
Harmony had “bathroom accidents” in the car and in response, her father punched her in the face multiple times with a closed fist. According to a court affidavit, after the beating, the little girl moaned for about five minutes and then went silent.
Later, they discovered Harmony was dead.
What followed is a gruesome account of how Adam Montgomery stuffed his daughter’s lifeless body into a duffle bag, changed cars, changed locations, stowed the bag in snow to slow decomposition and moved and hid the body in different places around Manchester.
Finally, after months of grisly subterfuge, Adam disposed of his daughter’s body in the spring of 2020, according to the affidavit.
Her remains have not been found.
Harmony’s story both saddens and revolts me. It’s painful to think a person who was supposed to love her unconditionally and help make all her dreams come true was capable of such contempt and gore. Too often and too late we hear about horrific child abuse cases.
So what can be done? How can we prevent something like this from happening again?
I was able to ask that question to Kate MacDougall, an Essex County Assistant District Attorney who handles child abuse cases reported in Essex County.
There were 2,000 cases reported to the Essex County District Attorney’s office last year. Some 1,100 cases have been reported already in 2023 and the office expects to handle roughly 2,200 cases by year’s end, she said.
Signs a child is being abused include hunger, bruising, not wearing season-appropriate clothing, ie., turtlenecks in summer and not having warm clothes in winter. The child may have poor hygiene and also suffer from medical neglect, such as needing glasses and care for diabetes or other conditions.
“We should always err on the side of caution when it comes to kids,” MacDougall said.
If a child tells you something, believe them, she stressed.
“Believe kids,” she said.
“’I told someone I trusted and they made sure I was safe.’ That is the biggest part of the healing process,” MacDougall said.
In Massachusetts, the Department of Children and Families has a hotline. But you can also report suspected abuse to police, she noted.
“You can always call the district attorney’s office directly, too,” she said.
The heroin and opioid epidemic followed by the COVID-19 pandemic presented more dangers to children at risk. MacDougall said “substance abuse puts kids in dangerous situations where they are exposed to all kinds of things.”
And COVID-19 kept them out of school and away from teachers, therapists and guidance counselors — people they could tell what was happening to them, she noted.
In the event you do report suspected abuse or neglect and nothing happens, MacDougall said to “keep reporting.”
Even if a child isn’t telling the truth, “which is a very small minority ... there is still something profoundly wrong,” she said.
The damage that’s done when a child is not believed and supported — “It can’t be fixed,” MacDougall said.
How to report child abuse:
Massachusetts
Child-at-Risk-Hotline (800) 792-5200
New Hampshire
(603)271-6562
(800)894-5533 (in-state only)
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
