I always thought New Year’s resolutions were dumb. Attributing some kind of mystical powers to the simple flipping of a calendar page harkens images of primitive people dancing around a circular stone outcropping.
However, given the current state of America and the world, maybe a little conjuring of the calendar gods is in order. So here are my resolutions for 2023 – and beyond.
Much is made these days about climate change and the need to develop green energy. The original Earth Day on April 22, 1970 was replete with experts warning us all about global cooling. As the earth continued to spin on its axis without the onset of Armageddon, that scenario morphed into global warming.
No less an expert than Al Gore predicted the polar ice caps would melt by 2013 and the rising seas would make Cleveland the next haven for ocean-front properties. Of course, the ice caps are still made of ice (frozen water) and Cleveland is still the home of the mighty Cuyahoga River. This year’s snowfalls in Buffalo also put a dent in the global warming “settled science,” as did last winter’s Texonian deep freeze.
Of course, climatologists have been caught with their pants down and have shifted their doomsday predictions to the safer nomenclature of “climate change.” Now, the opposite of climate change is climate not change. I dare say that in the 4.5 billion years of our planet’s life, the climate has changed, vacillating from a huge molten rock to a massive mile-high blanket of ice, and all kinds of climates in between.
I won’t even mention the fact that our tiny planet is but a grain of sand in our Milky Way Galaxy, which itself is just another tiny grain of sand in the known universe, whose laws have much more sway in planetary evolution than anything we humans can do here on earth.
My resolution is that those in power stop playing this silly game in order to promote their green agenda. I don’t oppose moving away from fossil fuels, but I do not support the kind of political warp speed transition that progressives are jamming down the throats of Americans. Technological change is always best if left to the private sector. Granted, government policies can help incentivize industry to trend in certain directions, but massive programs to punish one sector in favor of another are never a good idea.
Also ignored by progressives in their zeal to transform America is the fact that China emits more than twice the amount of carbon than America. India emits about half as much as we do, followed closely by Russia. Those three countries are not doing anything to reduce their carbon emissions. Their pollution does not stop at the border.
Speaking of the border, the openness of our southern one makes Stormy Daniels look like a poster child for chastity belts. Progressives call for Congress to come up with a new comprehensive immigration law. Excuse me, but our immigration laws are just fine, if only they would be enforced. Rather, Joe Biden, in his headlong rush to be the anti-Trump, undid the border security and stay in Mexico policies of the prior administration. His vice president and Homeland Security secretary have declared the border secure. If 2.3 million illegal alien encounters in one year amounts to secure, I wonder what an unsecure border would look like? and don’t even mention the 600,000 who simply evaded apprehension.
Speaking of apprehension, the FBI has had Hunter Biden’s laptop for over three years. While so many in our intelligence agencies (talk about an oxymoron) declared before the 2020 election that the laptop was not real – but just another piece of Russian disinformation, we all know now that the laptop is real. Not sure what the heck the FBI is investigating for the past three years, but images of the Keystone Cops keep dancing in my head like sugar plum fairies.
My last resolution is rather simple but far-reaching. America has become a country of lawlessness, not just on its streets, but more insidiously, in its law enforcement. Under the guise of prosecutorial discretion, equity and social injustice, our bedrock concept of equality under the law has been eroded and replaced with fiat by man. Whether it is abuse of the FISA court, selective law enforcement, racially disproportionate treatment under government programs, or weaponization of the FBI, DOJ and others in charge of maintaining our ordered liberty, we are becoming more and more like those countries we used to make fun of.
As that old song used to say, “Yes, we have no bananas.” Except in Washington, D.C.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
