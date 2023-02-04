As we pass the midpoint of President Joe Biden’s administration and await his State of the Union address coming Tuesday, let’s take a hard look at his first two years in office. Keep in mind that his party has had control of both houses of Congress during this time, as well as existing amid the emergence of our country from the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before doing so, let me say that I am happy Nancy Pelosi won’t be sitting behind him when he delivers his remarks. Let’s hope Speaker Kevin McCarthy shows more decorum than his predecessor, who very ostentatiously tore up Donald Trump’s speech behind his back. It was bad enough when she tried to stop him from giving his State of the Union speech in Congress, but this petulant display by a supposed mature woman was unprecedented in its pure churlishness.
Getting back to Biden: He promised to heal the divisions in our country and promote unity among the people and political parties. It took only one day to realize these words were emptier than a Biden political rally. On day one, he issued a plethora of executive orders that had one purpose – to undo everything his predecessor had done.
Construction of the Keystone Pipeline was halted immediately with the loss of 11,000 jobs and millions of dollars in contracts. Construction of the border wall was stopped, a moratorium on deportations of undocumented immigrants was imposed, and the very effective “Stay in Mexico” program was abandoned and replaced with the anemic “Catch and Release” folly.
Our time-honored credo of “equal protection under the law” was replaced by programs embracing “equity,” a concept that is the antithesis of equality. The Supreme Court was castigated as illegitimate by Biden because its newly constructed conservative balance did not foster the progressive agenda of his handlers.
In August of 2021, Biden orchestrated the disastrous withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, punctuating 20 years of a mission-less war that took too many lives and too much treasure from America. His bungling of the withdrawal was the capstone of this woeful foreign incursion that left 13 American service people and countless others dead. Promises of protection made to local Afghans in exchange for their help during the war were shamelessly disregarded, as were the lives of those people.
Let’s look at the numbers: This past summer we saw inflation hit a 40-year high at 9.1 %. After very aggressive interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, it still sits at 6.5%, more than three times the desired rate of 2.0%. At the same time, gas prices that hit an average of $5.02 in June of 2022 still are at $3.36, compared to the $2.39 that Americans were paying when Biden assumed office.
Despite his assurances that he would quell COVID-19 with the aid of vaccines, 679,399 Americans have perished since he took office. His draconian measures to force people to get vaccinated or else lose their jobs was thankfully declared unconstitutional and discarded, much to the chagrin of Biden and his overzealous executive branch.
According to a report by the Federation for American Immigration, “Some 2.7 million migrants—those who illegally entered or were otherwise inadmissible at a port of entry — were encountered at our borders in FY 2022, bringing the total under President Biden to a whopping 5.5 million.” That number exceeds the population of 25 of our states.
The report also states that border patrol agents encountered 98 known or suspected terrorists in fiscal year 2022, a number that does not include terrorists who may be embedded within the additional 1.1 million undocumented immigrants who evaded law enforcement when entering the country. This past December alone, 257,000 encounters occurred.
When Biden took office, the national debt stood at$26.7 trillion. In just two years he has increased that debt to $31.4 trillion and refuses to discuss spending cuts as part of negotiations on raising the debt ceiling. In fiscal year 2022, our national debt climbed to 133.9 % of our nation’s gross domestic product.
Gross domestic product is the total monetary – or market – value of all the finished goods and services produced within America. So if we took every dollar that was earned in the entire country in a year and paid down the national debt, we would still owe over another $10 trillion. Biden wants to add to this fiscal calamity by raising the debt ceiling.
I won’t even mention the administration’s disingenuous claim of creating so many jobs, since that was a given as we all emerged from the pandemic. More disturbing is the decline in Americans actually looking for work, a function of the excessive government benefits and tax transfers that incentivize people to not do so.
The classified documents snafu, despite the disparate treatment by the FBI and DOJ in handling Biden’s case as opposed to Donald Trump’s, is a classic example of being hoisted on one’s own petard. Kid gloves does not sufficiently describe the “searches” of Biden’s office and home, which until recently were conducted by his own lawyers with no FBI or DOJ investigators present. Juxtapose that scenario with the armed FBI raid of Trump’s Mara-Lago home.
However, perhaps the best measure of Biden as president is the number 22. According to the Associated Press, that is “[T]he minimum number of times that Biden has publicly lapsed into a nostalgic recollection of an intimate conversation he had with Xi during a visit to China when Biden was vice president.” One can only wonder what mumbling must go on in the confines of the West Wing when no tele-prompters are around.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.