The recent expiration of pandemic-era Title 42, which allowed immigration officials to turn back asylum seekers and other immigrants along the U.S. borders for health reasons, raised concerns that the borders would again be flooded with newly arriving immigrants, overwhelming processing centers and emergency shelters. As so often happens, though, reality hasn’t met expectations.
“The number of unauthorized entries along the southern border has dropped to an average of 4,400 per day after soaring to 10,000 last week ahead of the expiration of Title 42 border restrictions, a senior U.S. official said Wednesday, attributing the sharp drop to increased deportations, tighter asylum rules and efforts by other countries to stop U.S.-bound migrants,” CBS News reported May 17.
If I may borrow Paul Newman’s great movie line from “Cool Hand Luke,” “What we have here is a failure to communicate.”
Yes, indeed we do. and what we also have here is an epic and ongoing failure to make provisions for people crossing our borders. Conservatives are busing them, or flying them, to wherever it will most embarrass liberals, and then expecting those state and local governments to find the resources to assimilate them. The mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, recently spoke about this.
“We now have a situation where more people are arriving in New York City than we can immediately accommodate, including families with babies and young children,” Adams said. “Once the asylum seekers from today’s buses are provided shelter, we would surpass the highest number of people in recorded history in our city’s shelter system.”
The mayor once again issued a plea for emergency federal and state aid to handle the continued influx of asylum seekers. And, of course, he’s right. Debt ceiling or no, Congress should be making sure that New York and other locations won’t be left scrambling to make arrangements for those arriving.
Ironically, my first writing for The Eagle-Tribune was in response to the arrival of South American immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. That was back in the fall of 2022. This is what I wrote, and I think it still stands:
“Making fear the center of our actions and beliefs, as we’ve seen from 2016 to 2020, can be a horribly destructive motivation. It serves us poorly, particularly if we intend to maintain our status as a world power, or strive to ‘make America great again.’ It won’t, but it will provide isolation, frustration, and discontent. This has been a festering problem for decades, generations, perhaps centuries. Every few years, the numbers (of immigrants) spike because conditions deteriorate in other parts of the world, and immigration bubbles again to the surface. We complain because, well, as Americans, that’s often what we do. But we don’t really make the necessary effort to address them.”
My ancestors came to escape the Great Famine in Ireland in the mid-19th century, arriving during the Civil War. While they weren’t warmly welcomed, they did, over time, gain acceptance and managed to fit in as their accents faded.
I’m assuming that my colleague, Theodore Xenakis, had relatives coming here from Greece and elsewhere under similar or oppressive circumstances, and after a generation or two of assimilation, became accepted and highly productive members of American society. So, too, did Asians arriving on the West Coast in the late 1800s. Again, they were not warmly welcomed, but over time were grudgingly accepted.
Each wave came and worked its way into our societal and cultural tapestry, actually making us stronger and more diverse. Now, it’s time for those with different backgrounds to take their place and make their presence felt and their contributions appreciated.
Returning to my original point, that immigration is in our longterm best interests, here’s an interesting bit of information for the chronically nail-biting conservative population:
“Immigration produces huge gains in global productivity,” according to the 2020 book “Wretched Refuse? The Political Economy of Immigration and Institutions.”
“Economists estimate that completely unrestricted immigration would roughly double global output,” the authors further state. “With a doubled global output, you can usually solve whatever material problem you think would stem from hundreds of millions of people moving.“
Too many people look at the lines of migrants waiting to enter the country and see a disruptive flow of potential malcontents coming to ruin our peaceful way of life.
A few, a very few maybe.
But when I look at those lines, I see the future of America – young people, young families, teenagers – coming to replace those of us old white people on Social Security and Medicare.
They’re coming with hope, coming to energize the workforce, to pay taxes, to help us govern effectively, to develop businesses, to bring fresh ideas, and to become consumers and major contributors to our society.
In fact, they’re coming to continue America’s advance to greatness.
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher and school arts administrator. He retired as Fine Arts Director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the MA Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
