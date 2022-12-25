Perhaps no event in recent memory has spawned the battle between government power and the rights of the individual more thanthe COVID-19 pandemic. A subtext of this struggle involved the power of the federal government versus that of the individual states.
As always, I look to the United States Constitution when discussing issues of this type. After all, just as the sun bathes our planet with all the energy it requires, so does the Constitution bestow upon America the balance between those who govern and those who are governed.
As every American knows, or should know, our Constitution was the product of the 13 colonies who came together to become united in, but not absorbed by, a federal framework that provided for ease of commerce, a uniform currency, a post office, a national defense, and other shared interests of those colonies. This is why America is called the United “States” of America, and not the People’s Republic of America.
Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution sets forth the specific powers granted to Congress. None of those powers encompass public health, nor for that matter, marriage and divorce. If challenged, the recent same-sex marriage law will likely go down in flames as an excessive abuse of power by Congress. It is really no more than political theater by politicians on both sides of the aisle. However, I digress.
I submit that the vaccine, mask and other mandates that were leveled during COVID by the CDC and other federal agencies, as well as the White House, were also unlawful under the Constitution. While many will argue persuasively that these mandates were necessary to control the spread of the virus, the fact remains that no one in our federal government had the constitutional authority to issue any such mandates.
Particularly disturbing was the Sept. 9, 2021, executive order by President Joe Biden mandating federal contractors to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force. Another was the CDC’s Jan. 29, 2021 order requiring masks on public transportation conveyances and at transportation hubs. Both of these orders were struck down by the courts.
Also shot down in court was the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s rule requiring employers with 100 or more employees to ensure that each of their workers was fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID at least once a week. This rule, issued in November 2021 covered 84 million employees.
While these mandates failed to withstand judicial scrutiny, the CDC orders regarding international travel did. The simple reason is that international travel is a matter of national or federal interest. It involves protection of our national borders from the incursion of communicable diseases. It is this national component, not the issue of health, that separates these orders from those deemed unlawful by the courts.
You may ask, but why? As always, the answer is found in our Constitution and our American jurisprudence, based upon English Common Law that helped frame it. It is a concept known as “police power.” By this, I don’t mean the power or authority of a police man or woman.
Rather, in United States constitutional law, the police power is the authority of the states to regulate individual behavior and enforce order within their respective territories for the betterment of the health, safety, morals, and general welfare of their inhabitants. This power includes matters of public health, which is why it was always up to the states to decide their own policies.
The 10th Amendment to the Constitution states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”
This explicit language means that the federal government does not possess all possible powers, because most of these are reserved for the state governments, and others are reserved for the people.
This one-sentence amendment has been the subject of exhaustive litigation since the founding of our country. Its interpretation has vacillated depending upon the makeup of the Supreme Court and the lower tribunals. As we all know, during his one term former President Donald Trump filled three vacancies on the Supreme Court and many in the lower federal courts. These judicial appointees have made our courts more conservative in their interpretation of the Constitution.
As a result, many of the executive actions taken under the Biden administration, including those concerning COVID 19, have been struck down as unconstitutional. As a strict constructionist, I applaud this trend.
To those who clamor for more federal power to combat the pandemic or address other issues facing America, I say take a look at China’s COVID policy. People have been locked in their houses, or if testing positive, dragged forcibly from their homes and thrown into quarantine quarters.
Check it out on the internet if you don’t believe me. After all, pictures are worth a thousand words.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.