Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Iowa recently about the culture of “woke,” vowing to stamp it out like brushfire everywhere it pops up.
“We will never surrender to the woke mob,” DeSantis told an audience of more than 1,000 people at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in the eastern Iowa city of Davenport – his first Iowa stop in a likely 2024 presidential run on the Republican ticket.
“Our state is where woke goes to die,” he said.
Perhaps I’m missing something, so I sought a workable definition of the term“woke.” Here’s what I found from Merriam-Webster, generally a reliable source: “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)”.
Well that doesn’t sound like a bad thing. The definition suggests a citizenry that is reaching a stage of enlightenment and coming to understand social and cultural issues, particularly issues and attitudes of the past that need to be corrected.
DeSantis’ stubborn refusal to accept the arrival of social and racial justice as themes in 21st century America stand about as much chance of widespread acceptance as the “divine right of kings,” to which the Stuart monarchs so steadfastly clung in 17th century Britain, or the “African servitude” which Jefferson Davis nostalgically wrote about in his memoirs.
I’m an old white guy, so I don’t have a lot of firsthand experience with discrimination. When I’m pulled over by the police, I don’t have to worry much about anything other than finding my license and registration. I probably won’t be dragged from the car, or have an officer kneeling on my neck for nine minutes. Yet many Americans do have such worries because of their skin color, or their accent, or maybe their clothing looks different.
I haven’t had to worry about being attacked because I’m Asian-American and a politician blamed COVID on me. (Forbes magazine reported that “a tweet by former President Donald Trump referring to Covid-19 as the ‘Chinese virus’ was linked with a rise in anti-Asian content on Twitter, new research has found .”
Are cultural understanding and acceptance bad things? Or even foreign to our nature? The United States had virtually no immigration restrictions for its first hundreds of years. Yet in our world, perhaps we’re ignoring wake-up calls and warnings when, for example, a 21-year-old white supremacist walks into a church and kills nine Black members of a Bible study group, including the senior pastor. Or when an 18-year-old white teenager kills 10 and injures three a predominantly Black grocery store in upstate New York. Or when there’s a shooting at a mosque in Indianapolis and a mass killing at a synagogue in Pittsburg.
We must ask ourselves, what mindsets do we espouse in this country today, and more importantly, what roles do our national, state, and local leaders play in forming those beliefs and attitudes? Could instructional diversity in our schools dispel much of the fear and anxiety that Americans feel about those they don’t understand?
If DeSantis has his way, we’ll never know. He seems much more dedicated to the cause of whitewashing our history as rosy and peaceful at a time when great numbers of Americans who are different feel marginalized and threatened.
DeSantis has moved to restrict the teaching of racial and gender-based diversity in his state, preferring perhaps to maintain the ethnic, racial, and traditional gender “purity” of Florida’s schoolchildren.
He also directed the state Department of Education to reject an advanced placement course in African-American studies. I guess that means historical events like Rosa Parks refusing to give up her bus seat shouldn’t be in history books, suggesting that if we don’t talk about them, such things didn’t happen.
“Since his election, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has opposed education practices that he argues take an unduly critical view of America’s history and its relationship to race,” Newsweek reported. “Last year, DeSantis prohibited educators from teaching critical race theory in K-12 classrooms, part of a bill he said would put an end to ‘corporate and educational indoctrination in Florida.’”
I’m not sure in what context the history of the African American experience in the United States falls under the category of “corporate and educational indoctrination.” Advanced placement course curricula are developed by educators and experts, and are extensively field tested before they’re released to schools.
Let’s stand by American history, and yes, big chunks are in fact rather ugly. The official state song of Kentucky, “My Old Kentucky Home,” refers to slaves being sold to new owners down river. How many Americans, Southerners, or citizens of Kentucky know that? and yet we hear it today at the start of the Kentucky Derby.
Aldous Huxley, the great English philosopher, wrote: “‘That men do not learn very much from the lessons of history is the most important of all the lessons that history has to teach.”
DeSantis’ views aside, ignorance and denial are not virtues. His role is to lead and enlighten, not protect and perpetuate antiquated notions.
Regardless of whether Americans like it, we are a diverse nation that has absorbed hundreds to thousands of cultures, languages, and traditions that have made us stronger and decidedly more interesting. None of us can claim superiority. Historically, any efforts to maintain “purity” – be it philosophical, racial, religious, gender-based, or cultural – have proven to be epic failures in the long term, and typically unsustainable.
“Give us your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free” was taken quite literally. People from elsewhere flocked to our shores, and America became, as immigrant Israel Zangwill described it, a “melting pot.”
I’m not convinced DeSantis has the kitchen skills to preside over a melting pot, because he’s so opposed to adding and mixing all the ingredients. His pronouncements and legislative agenda suggest he’s more of a “steak and potatoes” sort of man.
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher. He was formerly Fine Arts Director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the MA Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.