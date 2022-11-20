The Nov. 8 midterm elections carried perhaps the highest stakes for our country in the past 40 years. While this may sound like extreme hyperbole, especially given the fact that this election did not include the office of the president, the fact remains that the policies, perhaps more than the candidates, were on trial.
The Republican Party struggles with its own identity issues. After years of moderate policy positions -– ranging from deficit spending, to an ambivalent immigration stance, to globalization of the American economy – in 2016 the party turned to a candidate whose message was different, and which resonated with many constituents.
While Republicans (including former President Donald Trump) share blame for the fiscal deficits that have indebted our country to the tune of $31 trillion, for the most part they do take the stance of those Americans who yearn to restore the country’s past exceptionalism on the world stage, and the adoption of more conservative governance. They are less reckless than Democrats – especially now – with spending, but still remain a far cry from adopting any balanced budget agenda.
In contrast, the Democrats have veered to the left in the name of progressive liberalism. Traditional American values are demonized as racist, homophobic, misogynistic and every other flavor of white male malevolence. Capitalism has been cast as the cause of human degradation, not the engine that has driven the American free market economy for centuries.
Personal accountability has almost completely disassembled and is replaced by a collective cry of victimization, where no wrongdoing or failure is ever seen as an individual shortcoming. Buttressing this seismic cultural shift has been the ever-expanding government “safety net,” which, much like the government-funded student loans that caused the tuition explosion of the past several decades, now threatens to bankrupt the very programs that were created to provide that “safety net.”
Perhaps most disturbing is the acceptance of lawlessness at the highest levels of government. We see it in the halls of Congress, in the White House, and in the selective enforcement of our laws based upon political loyalties. Our once-venerable law enforcement and intelligence agencies pursue their quarry not based upon evidence of wrongdoing, but as political enemies of the state.
The invasion of millions of undocumented immigrants across our Southern border that resembles the kind of refugee camps seen in war-torn countries begets a statement by our vice president that the border is secure. This kind of transparent and blatant untruth becomes more and more de rigueur across the political landscape, and no one bats an eye.
Our federal government continues to incur trillion-dollar deficits every year. Yet, our infrastructure is crumbling and our public education system continues to drop in ranking on the global stage. Pointless wars, fought not by conscripted soldiers, but by volunteers who bear the brunt of war’s horrors, only to be feted at scripted sporting event extravaganzas by the unaffected, adoring public, pad the bottom line of the war machine complex, but bankrupt the country fiscally and spiritually.
What was once coined the military-industrial Complex and the core of American power has been replaced by the government-media complex that enjoys an incestuous parlay providing cover and ammunition in a war on truth. The seamless transition of government officials to media jobs and vice versa belies that once-revered independence of these two entities and regard for the Fourth Estate.
In today’s America, we deal with historic inflation, rampant crime, a crisis at the border, a European war, energy dependence, a pending recession, a lethal drug epidemic, and other bedrock problems. Something as fundamental as equality has been tossed into the trash heap and replaced by equity, which by its very definition embraces the specter of systematic victimization.
We just had a midterm election in Joe Biden’s first term, an election that historically has seen the sitting president’s party take a beating at the polls. It was a perfect storm for the red wave. So what happened? How did that wave turn into a trickle?
I submit that we look no further than our elected leaders in Congress. The polarization of the two parties, all the partisan rancor, the gridlock and animus among those who should be acting in a collegial atmosphere for the good of all Americans, have hoisted the acquisition and retention of power as their sole goal.
In the end, this polarization, this dividing of the American people, benefits only the political parties. After all, when people see their elected officials voting on strictly party lines, do they really bother to study the issues, or do they follow like sheep rather than seeing the folly of such action and rejecting it?
There is one caveat to this theory, however. The specter of Donald Trump loomed large over Republican candidates, whose conservative policy positions were obfuscated by their connection to Trump. Perhaps then, my theory is all wrong.
Perhaps the fizzling of the red wave was more about tainted candidates rather than an uninformed electorate. But even if true, that still speaks to an absence of voter sophistication.
The divergence in party policies should have been the overriding impetus for voters, yet personality and spin about the end of Democracy (Jan. 6) and back alley abortions (Dobbs decision) carried the day.
The pundits say that the Republicans blew it. I say that ship sailed long ago.
