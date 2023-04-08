We have all seen pictures of Lady Justice, who is depicted as blindfolded and holding a scale. It is a very poignant pose because it captures the American ideal of how our laws are to be applied. Simply put, whoever the defendant may be in any criminal prosecution, the law will be applied equally to everyone.
In our history, that ideal has not always been adhered to. Many will say there has been a racial imbalance since the first days of our country. In fact, an earlier column by this writer pointed out such an imbalance in enforcement of our drug laws down the decades.
Recently, the imbalance in law enforcement has taken on a political mantle, and regardless of your political leanings, this evolution should concern one and all. Political prosecution is tantamount to political persecution, something that is abhorrent to all Americans. At least, it used to be.
Let’s take a walk down memory lane and start with Lois Lerner. Lerner was director of the Exempt Organizations Unit of the Internal Revenue Service during former President Barack Obama’s first term and in 2013 became the prime figure in allegations of the IRS intentionally targeting politically aligned groups, either denying them tax-exempt status outright or delaying that status until they could no longer take effective part in the 2012 election. It came to light that there was a bias in the processing of the applications of conservative groups. It is certainly reasonable to conclude that this systemic maltreatment of conservative groups had an impact on the 2012 presidential election.
Lerner was forced to resign her position and called to appear before a congressional committee, where after proclaiming her innocence, she promptly invoked the 5th Amendment and refused to answer any questions.
Of course, as any first-year law student knows, once an accused makes any statement about the charges being made, the 5th Amendment protection evaporates. That didn’t seem to bother the committee members, who blithely let her slide out the door with her proclaimed innocence intact.
Not surprisingly, although the Department of Justice conducted an investigation, no prosecution was ever brought against Lerner. Rather, in October 2015 the Department of Justice sent a letter to Congress stating that its probe had found “substantial evidence of mismanagement, poor judgment and institutional inertia leading to the belief by many tax-exempt applicants that the IRS targeted them based on their political viewpoints. But poor management is not a crime.”
This idea of mismanagement again raised its hoary head in 2016 when FBI Director James Comey declared in July that no criminal prosecution would be brought against Hillary Clinton for her use of an unsecure server in sending emails while conducting government business, despite the fact that a number of her emails contained classified information. Nor did her destruction of 30,000 of her emails after receiving a subpoena to produce them attract the attention of law enforcement.
Rather, Comey, who was not empowered to make a prosecutorial decision, nevertheless concluded that no reasonable prosecutor would bring charges against Clinton because while she was extremely negligent and careless in her actions, she did not act with intent. Of course, the fact that the law governing any prosecution did not require a finding of intent didn’t pervert Comey from reaching this conclusion.
Another side not to this case was the meeting of Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch, the actual attorney general who had the authority to make the prosecutorial decision. This occurred on an airplane sitting on the tarmac at a Phoenix airport just before Comey’s pronouncement. Bill Clinton said they talked only about grandchildren, travel and golf. Lynch let Comey make the call.
We now come to the cases of Donald Trump and Hunter Biden. Prior to the 2020 presidential election, a story broke about emails found on a laptop owned by Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s troubled son. Major intelligence officials, the mainstream media and others discounted the story as not being credible, and likely a fabrication created by Russian agents who were disseminating disinformation in order to help Donald Trump get re-elected.
Recent revelations have disclosed that the laptop and its contents were true, and that they showed a seamy deal between Hunter and other Biden family members and associates in a pay-for-play arrangement with Chinese businessmen who had ties with the Chinese government. The emails even suggest that Joe Biden himself, who had just left the office of vice president, was involved in this scheme that was to bring millions of dollars to the Biden’s.
To date, no prosecution of anyone has been initiated, nor has the FBI, which has had the laptop for over three years, announced any decision as to its investigation. Concomitantly, none of the 51 federal intelligence agents who promoted the phony Russian disinformation story have been held accountable despite the impact of their duplicitous action in the 2020 election.
And now we come to the decision on the part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to indict former President Donald Trump for an alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. It is a story that does not involve national security, the selling of political influence, or the discriminatory treatment by a federal agency based upon political affiliation.
We also witnessed the swarming of Trump’s home by the FBI looking for classified papers, a scandal that legs retracted once it became clear that Joe Biden and Trump’s own Judas, Mike Pence, had committed the same folly.
So there you have it. Political persecution in the U.S.A. It is unsavory, and if you celebrate it because you hate Trump, then please check your citizenship badge at the door.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
