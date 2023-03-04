We here in Massachusetts are rightly proud of our state’s heritage. After all, it was the likes of John Adams, John Hancock, Robert Treat Paine, Samuel Adams, Elbridge Gerry, and even Ben Franklin (born in Massachusetts) who signed the Declaration of Independence. Our revolution began in Massachusetts. It was all about our God-given rights to be free and the need to shed ourselves of the yoke of tyrannical British rule that stifled that freedom and denied those rights.
I am not sure how that spirit of individualism and abhorrence of government control has dissipated over the centuries in our fair commonwealth, but Massachusetts liberalism has eroded that rugged spirit and replaced it with Beacon Hill paternalism and patronage.
Massachusetts now boasts a unanimously Democrat contingent in Congress. Our governor is a Democrat, and the House of Representatives has 132 Democrat members to 25 Republicans (with one independent legislator and two vacancies). The Massachusetts Senate has a Democrat supermajority of Democrats: 37 vs. 3.
These numbers yield a total of 169 Democrats and 28 Republicans. Talk about David and Goliath. Toss in the current governor, or even one of our usual RINO Republican governors, and images of snowballs in Hades come to mind.
In 2020, the Massachusetts Legislature and then- Gov. Charlie Baker passed a law allowing mail-in voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In June of 2022, they enacted new legislation making mail-in voting permanent. Republican legislators immediately filed a lawsuit challenging this new law as violating the Massachusetts Constitution.
Article 105 of the Massachusetts Constitution states:
“The general court shall have power to provide by law for voting, in the choice of any officer to be elected or upon any question submitted at an election, by qualified voters of the commonwealth who, at the time of such an election, are absent from the city or town of which they are inhabitants or are unable by reason of physical disability to cast their votes in person at the polling places or who hold religious beliefs in conflict with the act of voting on the day on which such an election is to be held.”
This language authorizes what we have long known as casting an absentee ballot.
One would think that the foregoing language is quite clear and unambiguous. However, as stated above, on June 22, 2022, Baker signed into law “An Act fostering voter opportunities, trust, equity, and security.” This new law allows mail-in voting without the need to exhibit any reason. I’m not quite sure how this new law fosters trust and security, but it surely enables voter opportunity.
The action taken by Republican legislators in the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court challenges the new law and seeks a temporary restraining order to enjoin the secretary of the commonwealth from putting the “VOTES” act into effect for the Sept. 6 primary election and the Nov. 8 general election.
With time restraints requiring a rapid decision, the court issued an order July 11 denying the request to stop the mail-in voting legislation, apparently ignoring the constitutional mandate and finding that mail-in voting for any reason is OK.
The lawsuit argues that, except for those three absentee voting allowances, the Legislature does not have the authority to provide any form of voting other than in-person on the day of a primary or election.
In August, the court decided the case on the merits and ruled that the new mail-in voting law was constitutional. It stated, “Voting is a fundamental right, and nothing in art. 45, as amended by art. 105 … prohibits the Legislature, which has plenary constitutional powers, including broad powers to regulate the process of elections and even broader powers with respect to primaries, from enhancing voting opportunities.”
Call me crazy, but I always understood that a Constitution trumped every other governmental authority, including acts of the Legislature. The Massachusetts Constitution is clear in stating what power the Legislature has when it comes to voting. Absentee ballots are allowed in only three limited circumstances. Neither the Legislature nor the court can change that; only an amendment to the Constitution can.
Adding fuel to the fire, the Massachusetts Legislature has also decided that unauthorized immigrants can obtain valid Massachusetts driver’s licenses. Overriding a veto by Baker, legislators voted in the new law June 10, and in the November election, Massachusetts voters chose to not repeal this new law.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, this law authorizes the issuance of driver’s licenses to applicants even if they cannot provide proof of lawful presence, or if they are ineligible for a Social Security number. Moreover, 17 other states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.
The stark reality is that Massachusetts law allows anyone with a valid driver’s license to apply to register to vote, and a person can do so by mail. While the application does contain a statement by the applicant that he or she is a U.S. citizen, there is no objective mechanism for verification.
The result of all this legislation is our Democrat-controlled state government opening the floodgates for illegal voting. Why? because they know it will increase their voter base. Plain and simple.
So there you have it. Mail-in voting, early voting, a gateway for unauthorized immigrants to vote and our democracy is under attack. I won’t even mention the debate about voter ID since it patronizingly presumes people of color are incapable of performing this simple task.
I support a one- or two-day holiday for in-person voting with a valid ID. Fair, simple and secure, with results known right away and not a week later like the world’s Banana Republics.
Loss of faith in the electoral process is anathema to a democratic nation. If the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building tells us nothing else, it signals that loss.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
