The judicial arm of the United States government, created by the U.S. Constitution, provides a clear intent by the framers of that Constitution. The structure gives citizens a redress of grievances, and just as importantly a body – the Supreme Court – to make determinations as to the legality and “constitutionality” of legislation passed by Congress and carried out by the president.
That process may or may not coincide with popular opinion – it frequently doesn’t – and can be flawed, but it is what we have and what we’ve come to live with.
One of the larger looming “flaws,” if you will, inherent in the framework is that justices designated by the president and approved by the Senate are human, and therefore inherently subject to personal beliefs and prejudices that may become superimposed on their legal decisions. One such case – very famous at the time – was the Dred Scott decision, or Dred Scott vs. Sanford, in 1857.
Dred Scott, an enslaved African American, was taken by his owner from Missouri into Louisiana Territory, and later Wisconsin, both places where slavery was prohibited by the Missouri
Compromise of 1820. Scott declared himself emancipated, based on his extended residence in those free areas. However, the Court ruled that, as a Black man, he was not – nor could he ever be – a “citizen.” This decision became a major source of friction between Northern abolitionists and their Southern counterparts.
Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, a conservative from Maryland with Southern sensibilities, wrote the majority decision, which the Supreme Court decided by a 7-2 margin. Today, legal scholars are in agreement that the Dred Scott case is one of the most deeply flawed and controversial decisions The Supreme Court ever made. Yet it was within its right to do so.
Moving forward 165 years, the high court seems as susceptible today to human biases and beliefs as it was in the 19th Century. The recent Dobbs decision and overturning of Roe vs. Wade would indicate that today’s court is not immune to personal beliefs and prejudices.
Sitting Justice Neil Gorsuch, in his 2017 confirmation hearings, was asked by Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, specifically about his stance on Roe v. Wade.
“Senator, again, I would tell you that Roe v. Wade, decided in 1973, is a precedent of the U.S. Supreme Court. It has been reaffirmed,” he answered.
And yet, Gorsuch was among those in favor when the court overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 vote in June.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh also responded in his September 2018 confirmation hearings that Roe vs. Wade was “settled law.” Yet later, when questioned specifically about Roe v. Wade, Kavanaugh said the Constitution was “silent, and therefore neutral” on the issue of abortion.
He, too, voted in favor of overturning the precedent on a woman’s right to an abortion.
More recently, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in her opening remarks at her confirmation hearing, referenced her mentor, Justice Anthony Scalia: “His judicial philosophy was straightforward: A judge must apply the law as written, not as the judge wishes it were. Sometimes that approach meant reaching results that he did not like. But as he put it in one of his best known opinions, that is what it means to say we have a government of laws, not of men.”
Her ability to remain objective in decisions that test her deep Catholic faith has been questioned, and she has also said, “It’s never appropriate for a judge to impose that judge’s personal convictions, whether they derive from faith or anywhere else on the law.”
She, too, voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Then there’s the matter of longtime Justice Clarence Thomas and his relationship with his wife, Virginia, a strong advocate for conservative stances – up to and including the “stolen” election. Do her positions hold sway over Justice Thomas’ views and perspectives?
All of this leads to the conclusion that Supreme Court justices, for better or worse, cannot and won’t exist in a vacuum, and that despite their best intentions, their political views may well have some effect over their decision making.
In the undoing of Roe v. Wade – and thus precedent that remained standing after a number of challenges since 1973 – do the justices have the authority to overturn legal precedent? They do.
But should they?
It’s very slippery slope when the Supreme Court reverses the decisions of previous courts, and reasons for doing so need to be compelling and universally convincing. But in the Dobbs decision, the majority of Americans aren’t convinced. A vast number of protests continue across the country, as well as opinion polling clearly showing that solid majorities of Americans are not opposed to the concept of abortion, with or without exceptions.
Now the Supreme Court has placed the decision-making in the hands of individual states. But is this truly a state issue, or is it a national right that’s been rescinded? Legislation springing up in many states is varied and confusing. Some are outright banning the practice. Others are taking up arms to protect abortion rights. Some are giving individual citizens the power to “report” on other citizens that violate the law. That just has the odor of the Third Reich about it.
Like the rights to assembly and free speech, there are national – not regional or state — implications involved with abortion rights. The Constitution, crafted centuries ago, could not possibly be inclusive of all future questions involving people’s rights, but that doesn’t mean the Supreme Court cannot allow for them if they have national implications. Clearly, the rights of women to govern their own bodies does.
The Supreme Court once again, as in the days of Justice Roger Taney, has fallen prey to human nature, allowing personal or religious beliefs to overpower their legal decisions – exactly what some recent appointees pledged not to do. And once again, America is deeply divided and angry, and wondering what more “established law” will come under review.
Tom Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
