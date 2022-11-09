Bring us down
Former president DJT never did anything to help anyone except as an unavoidable consequence of his greed. VP Mike Pence had his back for years and the instant he refused to do the evil bidding of the former POTUS, he sent insurrectionists, traitors and other conspirators to murder him. The man has no positive qualities and he is still trying to destroy our systems of elections and justice. He belongs in prison.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Secure about Social Security
The activist letter writer from Rochester is either misinformed or a shrill for Pappas. As an 81-year-old senior I was concerned about Social Security and did my due diligence before deciding on my votes. After attending Town Halls, watching debates, and one-on-one talks with Karoline Leavitt and Don Bolduc I am 100% that they will secure Social Security now and in the future.
Peter Taylor Plaistow
Biden a liar
Biden said, “Your right to choose is on the ballot. Your right to vote is on the ballot. Social Security and Medicare are on the ballot”. LIES, LIES, and more LIES. How anyone can believe these LIARS at this point is beyond me.
Will Cronin Methuen
Go fish!
So Hassan — who kicked off historic inflation voting for Biden bills, who supported ending the filibuster in the Senate and packing the Supreme Court; voted for $600 minimum auditable transactions and 87,000 new IRS agents; voted to nationalize elections; voted for energy dependence and open borders; is quietly helping to end the first in the nation primary tradition in New Hampshire – says Bolduc is too extreme?
Nick McNulty Windham
Who’s in charge?
Well the election is over (I hope), the results are tabulated (or still counting), and I wonder: Do we have a Senate and House that’s “in control of the president,” or “controlled by the president (elect)?
Tom Riley Bradford
Ask Walker
MAGA Trumpers are dismissed as uneducated hicks with middle school reading levels who never read an American history book. They say MAGAs are ignorant, cannot analyze complex problems or synthesize points of view; that they lack reasoning; and that they turn their shame at their own ignorance and embarrassment into a badge of honor. You know what? It’s true! Just ask Hershal ‘Dumbell’ Walker.
Michael Veves Haverhill
More effort please
How lazy can The Eagle-Tribune be? Running the exact same pet store story on the front page of the Tuesday e-edition and again in print in the Thursday edition. This is not the only time this has happened and it makes me wonder what I’m paying for. Let’s see if they print this.
Bill Wray Methuen
