Really? Santo?
I’m so pleased that U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is allowing Rep. George Santo, a serial liar, to attend classified briefings on the Chinese balloon incident. Our intelligence gathering and information are in safe, capable hands. This says a great deal about the caliber of Republican congressional leadership and their agenda. We are all so much safer, more secure and better off for it. P.S. There were at least three unreported balloon overflights during Trump’s presidency.
Greg Davis
Salem, N.H.
What CNN didn’t cover
Two things happened on Capitol Hill on Thursday. A former agent testified that the FBI has become politically weaponized from top to bottom. And Jon Tester, a Democrat, grilled Biden officials over their decision to wait to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon. If you get your news from CNN you would not know this. They punted both stories, and instead covered the subpoena issued to Mike Pence by the special council investigating Trump.
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.