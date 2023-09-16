My power, my choice
We need the ability to choose the energy provider, be it for price competition or energy source. Please do not limit our freedom to choose.
Raymond Tannous Lowell
Morales for City Council
Michael Morales would be a great addition to Haverhill City Council. His credentials are outstanding! He has his degree from Suffolk University and has done extensive work in corrections. Morales would be a needed change from the usual Haverhill wannabees. He is result- oriented. He’s not big on ego, who you are related to, or where you came from. I ask voters to look carefully at the qualifications of the candidates.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Dumbed us down
Apparently, Joe Dagati, Nick McNulty, and I will include myself, are not as intelligent and well read as Greg Coleman. Well, I guess we can only dream, boys.
John Wezesa Haverhill
