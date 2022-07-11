US seems a low priority
This president claims he is doing “everything possible” to reduce gas prices. He releases 5 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve to help lower prices. Then it gets exported to Europe and Asia. Once again this is the Biden “America Last” policy.
Need public school libraries
After reading the article about the Methuen Public School system, I am happy to hear that they are working on the mental health of the students. That being said, I am unhappy to hear that literacy is at an all-time low. Maybe they should bring back the school libraries.
Nothing lovable about it
To those of you who still support Trump and don’t believe he is complicit in the unlawful entry, desecration and destruction of the Capitol riot, please answer this question: Why did he say to the rioters, “We’re proud of you and we love you?” Did you watch them? What was there to love and be proud of? Would we tell our children who were destroying a school that we were proud of them? Trumpers just can’t back down and admit they have been wrong about him.
Up, up with taxes
How sad is the Methuen City Council that they have a very large surplus and yet raise taxes for residents and will now charge people to get rid of bulk items. That’s a double zap by a council that just talks about taxes, but then raises them.
Electric car questions
This country is not ready for everyone to have an electric vehicle. There will be blackouts from the lack of power. The grid needs to be improved. When these batteries need to be replaced, what will it cost the customer and where will the bad batteries be dumped?
Be like Britain
Boris Johnson has stepped down as prime minister due to mounting scandals, failed leftist economic policies, and a lack of confidence in his leadership across all parties. If only American presidents were held to this standard.
Should be against law
I don’t even know what to say to people who think Roe v. Wade was a law. Do our schools even teach civics any longer? Read more, type less, Democrats.
This is insanity
The Highland Park shooter is exactly the kind of person whose ability to easily buy semi-automatic weapons creates a tragedy — and who Republicans work so hard to protect. Yes, the root problem is definitely caused by mental health, but enabling easy access to these guns is the definition of insanity.
Should we arm them all?
Teachers should be armed? Really? So should first responders like EMTs and firemen also be armed? I’m all for sensible gun rights, but the mental gymnastics here are staggering.
Gun laws save lives
The former Japanese prime minister was killed with a “homemade” shotgun. He was the first gun death in Japan this year. In Japan last year, where 126 million people watch violent movies, play violent video games, and where mental illness has not been eliminated, there was also only one gun death. Strong gun laws prevent gun deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.