Blame 45, not Justice Dept.
Mr. Xenakis claims it’s the Justice Department causing division among Americans. Nonsense. Former 45 has never shown any respect for the law, nor any tendency to abide by it. He attacks anyone who is not loyal to him regardless of what greater loyalites they have. He is a criminal, a tyrant and must be treated as such. It is 45 who created this division and he relishes it for personal gain.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Technologically challenged
So we are now saying that octogenarian senators need to understand how computer artificial intelligence works before American technology companies can use it? These are the people still carrying Blackberries that they don’t understand how to use so have their 20-something staffers do so for them.
Nick McNulty Windham
Try a little planning
Years ago I was told the only reason Merrimack Street was not widened was because the “new” Pentucket Bank was too close to the roadway. I hope it’s a consideration in future development plans.
Tom Riley Haverhill
More on China
At last, a McNulty letter I agree with. I will add that after Nixon normalized relations with China, “American” companies rushed to move their operations there (and closed factories here) to take advantage of their lower labor costs. They also transferred much of our technology knowledge to them. So, thanks to corporate greed, China is now using our money and technology against us.
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.