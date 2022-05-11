Nothing will change
I read in the Tribune about people protesting in Andover regarding a SCOTUS ruling that hasn’t even been released yet. You do realize that nothing in terms of abortion rights will change in Massachusetts, right? The decisions regarding abortion will be returned to the people of the states. Massachusetts will not change any existing laws regarding abortion.
To right is wrong
How can anyone think of putting Donald Trump and the henchmen back in office? He nearly destroyed this country, and he will try again. We will get over inflation, but will never save democracy under the GOP.
Economic harm
The one simple thing that modern Democrats cannot or will not understand is that not all economic relief in America can nor should come from or through the federal government. Current economic conditions in America show that usually when the federal government inserts itself into basic economics, they do more harm than good.
I don’t understand
I thought there would be no change to the laws in Massachusetts governing abortion. Isn’t leaving it up to the individual state voters a good thing?
Shouldn’t have released
So, a local man convicted of multiple counts of aggravated rape of a child, two underage girl being his victims, and is released while awaiting sentencing. Would the judge have released him if one of his daughters or relatives were the victims? Makes you wonder.
Making things up
Fascinating to read in Sound Off what I’ve been reading and hearing from the phony legal scholars on right wing media and radio who, with no substantiating evidence, know what Chief Justice Roberts has been unable to find out about the source of the “leak.” It’s startling how bold the right makes accusations with no basis in fact. Mark Twain said, “It’s better to be silent and be thought a fool, than to open your mouth and leave no doubt of it.”
Abortion history in US
Abortion opponents are gaslighting us. America has no ancient tradition against it. In 1731, Ben Franklin published a book with a recipe for a drug-induced abortion — adapted from an even earlier source. It didn’t become illegal until the 1870s, when doctors decided to seize control of women’s reproduction over that of midwives. So, Roe v. Wade just restored us to our “originalist” state. Opposition now is just religious dogma.
Stop spending spree
In a country where truckers can’t afford gas to deliver goods and mothers cannot get baby formula, why is our Congress still spending money on anything? What will it take for these politicians like Maggie Hassan and Annie Kuster to shut the printing presses down and say no more federal spending?
