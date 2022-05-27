You inherited a fortune
No president inherited a better hand than Biden — a world at peace, a pandemic in decline, patriotism on the rise, criminals on the run, low gas prices, no inflation, energy independent, resources abundant, economy primed to roar, sealed southern border. Biden turned it all into a mess. He has absolutely has a liberal agenda he is following to diminish the United States’ power to the detriment of us all.
Could have been avoided
There really is some irony in the news today about U.S. military planes flying baby formula from Germany to Indiana. Only this time, the threat isn’t from a foreign power. The threat is from the incompetence of the Biden administration, which ignored the baby formula crisis for months until the media began to report on it. But no more mean Tweets, right?
Avoid another war, sir
There goes Joe Biden again, almost starting World War III when he ad libbed because he couldn’t read the words prepared for him by his staff. Tell us again about reckless, mean-Tweeting Orange Man?
False fire claim
It is false that the amount of acreage burned by forest fires is increasing historically. According to the U.S. National Interagency Fire Center, every year of the1930s and 1940s had more acreage burned than any of the last 10 years.
Better use of money
Why did the city of Lawrence send four non-veterans to Virginia to honor a real Vietnam hero at a cost of $1,200? One veteran would have been enough and the $900 could have been given to a worthy veterans’ cause.
When things were worse
For those of you complaining about the cost of gasoline look back at the 1970s. During the ‘70s gas crises you had to wait in line for hours to even get gas. If we were at war then you would either have no gas or it would be rationed.
Think twice
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should keep his mouth shut when talking about the abortion decision leak hurting the institution. What about his insurrectionist QANON supporting wife? What about the McConnell lie stealing two seats on the Supreme Court? History will remember the lying Re-Trumplicans for the destruction of America.
Show some power
We have had the same four companies making baby formula forever without an issue. Now all of a sudden it is the fact that there are only four is the issue? The leadership of this country is the issue. Weak leaders surround themselves with weak people. That is Biden’s issue.
Take a good look at yourself
After the mass shooting in Texas of the elementary school students and two of their teachers, the Republican party better take a good look at itself.
