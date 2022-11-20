What are you implying?
To the person who implied Trump supporters are buffoons and the other who implied they have seventh-grade reading skills. I have two words for you: John Fetterman.
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
Chutzpah, Mr. McNulty?
Really? Leading and inciting a violent insurrection to prevent the lawful transfer of power, and calling into question our election system with no evidence, doesn’t begin to compare with anything on Hunter Biden’s laptop. For Congressional Republicans to demand any kind of “investigation” after ignoring everything the Trumps have done, including Ivanka’s business deals with China, is the ultimate hypocrisy.
Thomas Walters
Londonderry
Buffalo Blizzard
Someone should ask the folks in Buffalo how they like global warming. John Kerry could go out and preach his garbage to the population of the whole area. Maybe the climate control people could help shovel them out.
Michael O’Neill
Haverhill
Pelosi editorial maddening
I’m done. My subscription to The Eagle-Tribune is up for renewal in November. I’ve been on the fence about renewing it, but after reading Friday’s editorial about Nancy Pelosi, I’m all done.
Joseph Messina
North Andover
