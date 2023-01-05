Why US must help
Writers are concerned about billions of dollars being spent on Ukraine. The cost of freedom is high. The cost of Putin taking over Europe is higher. He will not stop until forced to stop and if the United States does not assist freedom globally there is no freedom locally.
A writer also mentioned the correct news station, as if there’s one correct news station. That’s completely contrary to the First Amendment and an opening statement for fascism.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Americans beware
Phew! Trump supporters are comin’ out in Sound Off like using with claims of ‘victimhood’ and ‘poor us.’ Their hero, DJT, said neo-Nazis were good people in Charlottesville, name called like the bully he is, gave tax breaks to the wealthy, and praised ruthless dictators. Trump has no redeeming qualities. In four short years, Trump upended America. Trumpers will stop at nothing.
Michael Veves Haverhill
Here’s to the truth
I loved your editorial in Sunday’s paper making 2023 the year of the fact. I hope a proud Trump supporter reads it along with other nonsense contributors. A person who may have told a lie inadvertently or mistakenly does not deserve the same treatment as a pathological liar.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
What’s the holdup?
In North Andover we had two trash trucks do the route, with one person on the back of each truck, and one truck after another. It took them over 30 minutes to get past 25 to 35 houses. That is bad!
Melissa Mitchell North Andover
