Annihilation of democracy
A vote for former potus 45 will get you Stuart Rhodes as secretary of homeland security, the nation’s worst polluter heading the EPA, the fall of Ukraine, expansion of Russia, refugees seeking asylum rebuffed, more tax breaks for the wealthy, women’s rights removed, bans on books, LGBTQ+, teachers, and even ideas.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
What an embarrassment
Where did a Sound Off writer come up with Biden “making gas stoves illegal?” And then, the writer repeats Trump’s gross lies about “peaceful protesters of the right.” (Have you not seen the storming of the capital Jan 6?) “Everything Trump (everything?!) did for our good,” you say? Does that include his financial crimes, support for Nazis at Charlottesville, or his decision to pardon Jan. 6 criminals to do it again? You should be embarrassed.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.