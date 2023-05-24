Why the rejection?

In January, I wrote about the Haverhill Conservation Commission members having four of their decisions rejected by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. I know they saw my Sound Off comments because I was chastised for them. For the second time their decision on the Oxford Crossing Project was rejected by MassDEP and they have now taken over jurisdiction of this project. I think it’s time for the mayor to see what’s going on with this commission’s decisions.

Steven Comei Haverhill

Work that freedom

National free speech is like a muscle: If not exercised regularly it will weaken over time.

Nick McNulty Windham

EV proposal

New Hampshire is proposing a tax on electric cars due to the expected shortfall of road taxes that are attached to the cost of gas if electric car sales take off !

Tom Riley, Haverhill

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you