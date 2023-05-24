Why the rejection?
In January, I wrote about the Haverhill Conservation Commission members having four of their decisions rejected by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. I know they saw my Sound Off comments because I was chastised for them. For the second time their decision on the Oxford Crossing Project was rejected by MassDEP and they have now taken over jurisdiction of this project. I think it’s time for the mayor to see what’s going on with this commission’s decisions.
Steven Comei Haverhill
Work that freedom
National free speech is like a muscle: If not exercised regularly it will weaken over time.
Nick McNulty Windham
EV proposal
New Hampshire is proposing a tax on electric cars due to the expected shortfall of road taxes that are attached to the cost of gas if electric car sales take off !
Tom Riley, Haverhill
