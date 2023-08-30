Heartwarming story
It made my heart smile to read the story about the Women in Transition program in which participants crochet blankets for dogs in shelters. The WIT program started doing this after being visited by Oliver the therapy dog.
Ellen Weinhold Methuen
One person, one office
To the “ballot-huggers” whose names appear on the ballot more than once: If you are running for more than one office, you are, in fact, implying that any elected -office will suffice. Or maybe your multitasking skills are so advanced they will allow you to do both jobs at the same time? Whatever the case may be, I question the commitment to either position behind this kind of mindset.
Donna Carbone Haverhill
Not a fan
I will NOT be voting for Mayor Neil Perry.
Bob Scimone Methuen
Interesting timing
So the left-wing judge in Georgia is setting the opening of the show trial against Donald Trump for March 4, 2024 – the day before Super Tuesday. Well, at least Democrats are being honest for a change, calling it “The Election Interference Trial,” as it is clearly designed to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.
Nick McNulty Windham
