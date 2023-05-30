Meter madness
I'm so frustrated with the parking meters in Lawrence! They are everywhere! Do we really need meters in front of St. Patrick's and the congregational churches on South Broadway? They are in front of small businesses. There are many elderly and new immigrants in the city. They don't know how to scan and type in a credit card number. I'm intimidated by these meters. Please consider the people and shops keeping the city alive.
Anne Parkhurst
Lawrence
Say ‘no’ to debt override
Vote “no” June 6 for the debt exclusion override in Haverhill. My real estate taxes increased by 6% this year without the override. The new Consentino School has already been approved and will mostly be paid for by the retirement of the Hale Debt. Also, next year there will be another exclusion vote for the new Whittier Voc Tech $400 million school. When does the insanity stop? Enough is enough. Live within your means.
Steven Zottu
Bradford
Now I am alarmed
As someone who has worked in computer network administration and security for decades, I viewed a lot of the current hysteria around the Large Language Model-style AI employed by ChatGPT to be just that: hysteria. However, last week when I heard a report that ChatGPT style AI could destroy as many as 300 million jobs in this country, I thought "Oh my gosh! This thing could run for president as a Democrat! And win!"
Nick McNulty
Windham
