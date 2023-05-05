Spot-on submission
Wow!! Great Sound Off by Kim Casey about America’s fascist Christian book banners: Moms For Liberty. Toni Morrison, Judy Blume, Anne Frank banned in Florida. We want erudite open minds, not closed. “Moms” get support from fascist Gov. Ron DeSantis – with teachers, lesbian/gay/trans, Blacks, public schools, doctors, nurses in his sites. Casey is correct: Next is Shakespeare, Chaucer, Joyce, D.H. Lawrence, PBS, and their beloved Bible, plenty of porn in there. Being stupid in America is respectable.
Michael Veves Haverhill
Now that’s tasteless
I wonder if the writer from Haverhill has been to the beach and seen the females wearing their string bikinis and the males with their Speedos. I wonder if she has watched the sexual displays in the so-called “musical” stage performances. I wonder if she realizes how far we have come from so long ago into the real world of tasteless, uncomfortable images we are subjected to in the media and real life.
Paula Giuffrida Hampstead

