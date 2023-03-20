Show me the liars
I read Nick McNulty’s Tucker Carlson rehash Sound Off submission where he claims Democrats suppress the truth about the insurrection. Who are these Democrats? I can name the Republican liars, but I need more print space. We can start with your favorite TV show propagandists, add Donald Trump, Jim Jordan, Mike Lyndell, Rudy Guilliani, Sydney Powell – a cast of thousands. Change the channel, this is getting old.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
The good old days
When Trump was in charge we as a country were in much better shape than we are now. We drilled our own oil. We didn’t depend on China for almost everything. The economy was strong. Joe Biden and his corrupt liberal Democrats are destroying the country: no drilling, wide-open borders, illegal drugs killing our children, etc. By the way, Fox News tells it like it is from both sides. Open your eyes.
Michael O’Neill Haverhill
The wrong question
That Democrats ask “why did McCarthy release the Jan. 6 footage to the public?” instead of “why didn’t Nancy Pelosi release the Jan. 6 footage to the public for two years ago?” is quite telling. The truth is officially harmful to the Democrats’ platform.
Nick McNulty Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.