You sign, too
Well, well: So the tribune wants us to sign our Sound Offs, such hypocrisy. I just read a large editorial bashing Republicans. The title?:“Our View.” Where’s the signature? Or is this another example of the Democrats’ philosophy of “do as I say, not as I do?” If I signed this “my view” would you publish it? You made the rules, live by them.
Joseph D’agati
Haverhill
How will you fix it?
As Republicans grandstand over inflation, crime, and immigration in their election campaigns, I’ve yet to hear one word about any actual plan to deal with them. All they do is obstruct Democrats’ efforts to solve our problems and move us forward.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen
Trick-or-treat question
The Eagle Tribune published the days and times that trick-or-treating was allowed in five Massachusetts and 12 New Hampshire cities and towns. Can anyone tell me why, out of all these places, only Haverhill does not allow trick-or-treating on actual Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31? That somehow seems punitive to the children of Haverhill.
DaleAnne Everitt
Haverhill
Haverhill
Thursday’s editorial was unbelievable. Not one federal officer was killed in the so-called insurrection unless the riots were encouraged by the left. An unarmed protestor was murdered by Capitol police. Our greatest threat to our country is the current administration
Rich Fitzgerald
Salem, N.H.
Facts, please
Is Haverhill really a sanctuary city as stated in a recent Sound Off? None of the websites I’ve found that identify sanctuary cities include Haverhill. A City Hall employee I spoke to the last time this came up in a Sound Off said this is not true. And CBS news on Sept. 15 reported that Massachusetts has eight sanctuary cities: Amherst, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Concord, Newton, Northampton, and Somerville. Am I missing something?
Jeanne Walkauskas
Bradford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.