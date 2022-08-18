Blame Hunter
This administration is pushing for windmills and solar panels, both of which are produced in China. International tariffs were dropped so China no longer pays them. Oil reserve barrels sold to China. All payback for the money that Hunter Biden allegedly was paid.
Not charitable at all
Planet Aid is a scam and nuisance. Google it. Also, why are Planet Aid Clothing Donation bins being placed disproportionately in lower income neighborhoods? They are being used as dumping grounds for mattresses and unwanted appliances and are popping up everywhere.
Misuse of power
Any politician seeking to wield imaginary “emergency powers” to mask up children or otherwise trample American liberties ought to be impeached and removed from office immediately.
To ‘Truth’
Republicans know what proof is all right! Most of the federal judges and the FBI are crooked. The invasion of Mar- A-Lago is all the proof you need. A day of reckoning is coming. The pieces are falling in place and you’ll soon see what reality really is.
Attend to streets
After nearly 20 years, the city of Haverhill that River Street, its side streets, and sidewalks are in disrepair. The double yellow traffic lines are obliterated from Jaffarian to Dunkin’. There are two abandoned homes and two shacks, not to mention the sidestreets. The city and mayor abandoned River Street.
A bunch of junk
Amazing how many people were fired based upon government incompetence and politicized junk science. (Some are still being thrown out of the military and air traffic control towers today.) And how few — zero — of the people peddling that propaganda have been sacked?
Wouldn’t do it again
I voted for 45 only because he’s a true master of business. During his time as POTUS, he had our gas prices at $2.19 when he left office, and the economy was then booming. Unfortunately, he’s a media hound and his mouth is on auto pilot almost 24/7. As for Jan 6th, I remember seeing 45 on the news asking his supporters to protest both “legally” and “peacefully,” but the Dems deleted that part of his speech that day. Would I vote for 45 again? No, but I’ll vote for any other candidate who has honor and integrity and accomplishes what’s best for our country.
But who’s counting?
We have only to see votes that were not counted and votes that were counted twice in Laconia, N.H., that make me now question who are these moderators and clerks who will open up all the mail-in votes and determine their outcome.
Putting up a wall
This administration quietly approved a section of the wall to be built in Arizona. When Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre she states they are not building the wall but are “cleaning up the mess” from the last administration. Clean up the mess in Texas as well!
Who’s doing the opening?
It is not the mailbox that Galvin needs to show on his TV ads. It’s the opening up of the envelope and who is in charge that counts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.