What Nick McNulty called the “draconian Chinese-style zero COVID foolishness” of New York is quite different. He ought to consider New Hampshire has 1.9 million people and NYC alone has 9 million. So what he gets to call an infringement in Windham is a serious health management tool for New York. Stay in your lane.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
I read Mayor Perry’s State of Methuen speech. The city’s bond rating is good – not to forget our emergency fund. It’s good public servants got a bonus for working through the pandemic; no thanks to Market Basket, Walmart, or pizza shop workers. I didn’t hear a thank you to senior citizens for contributing (in my case) an additional $600 since his election. Ironically this speech was delivered at the senior center.
Paul Sparta Methuen
Just an observation from TV coverage of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria: With all the collapsed buildings, I don’t see many steel I-beams. Concrete construction is stronger with rebar implanted in it, granted, but when it cracks as in an earthquake it crumbles. Thank heavens for U.S. building standards and codes .
Tom Riley Bradford
