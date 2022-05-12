Mike Muldoon will be missed
The Merrimack Valley and, in particular, high school athletes suffered a devastating loss with the passing of Eagle-Tribune sportswriter Mike Muldoon. He was a stalwart, a gentleman and a magnificent writer who took the time to recognize not only the outstanding athletes in our area, but also the true souls of high school teams who mostly sit on the bench or provide support for their more accomplished teammates. Mike may have left us, but his legacy will be remembered for many years to come. Rest In Peace.
Remembering Mike Muldoon
Such sad news. Mike covered the Celtics for awhile, and I became friends with him and his wife, Yadira. He was very funny, had an amazing memory, would drop random tidbits about Brockton (that I could never quite figure out how he knew), and loved to write about kids’ accomplishments. He once told me that “Muldoon” was Irish for “Hoodlum” and while that isn’t exactly the story (look it up!) Mike was 6’6” and had a huge heart; what a tragedy that it failed him this weekend.
Talk about Methuen
I agree with the person who commented about Methuen Councilor Simard always talking about how things are done in Lawrence. I, for one, don’t care how anything is done in Lawrence. The schools were taken over by the state and they city has been on the brink of receivership for years.
Enough with the accidents
There was another accident on May 1 in front of 16 Main St. in Plaistow, this one taking out the power and causing property damage. How many more accidents need to happen before something is done about the speeding?
Joke of the week
Pavel Payano is running for state Senate. This is the man who couldn’t make half of the City Council meetings 2 miles from his home. How is he going to travel 25 miles to Boston? He’s never represented Lawrence for the good.
Not the wrong side
The New York Times reported this week that the number of unruly passenger incidents on airlines reached a new low since 2020, the week after a Florida judge (who was roundly attacked by the Biden handlers) ruled the mask mandate unconstitutional. Biden’s string pullers like to say the “wrong side of history” about a lot of other people, but no one is more squarely and more often there than they are.
True story
One thing I’ve learned about liberals: When they say something is disinformation, you can bet it’s true.
Whose fault?
President Biden blames everyone and everything on sky-high inflation and the high costs of gasoline — except himself. Before he and the Democrats took control of the presidency, the House and Senate, Americans were doing fine.
