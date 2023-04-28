Paving please
It’s time to fully pave Corliss Hill Road. There are potholes to maneuver around, some big enough to swallow a tire! They “patch” them, but Band Aid fixes don’t last. It’s heavily traveled for Massachusetts and New Hampshire drivers, especially during the commute. It’s also dangerous. People either sit and wait until it’s clear to drive around potholes (with impatient people beeping or trying to pass), or go around the potholes despite oncoming traffic. It’s dangerous and made worse by rain or snow.
Cynthia Bastille Plaistow
How much time needed?
Oh boy, Joe Biden is running for reelection to “finish what he started.” What is it he is trying to do that 36 years in the Senate, eight years as vice president and four years as president — a total of 48 years in Washington D.C., a full decade longer than the median age in America today — is not long enough to complete?
Nick McNulty Windham
Why I object
I wish to clarify that I don’t consider Theodore Xenakis articles as white supremacist because they are conservative. It’s because they are racially charged with a bias toward inequality. The critical race theory he despises teaches there is no real basis for inequality, that prejudice is what separates people, not skin color – basically the tenet that all men are created equal as stated in our Declaration of Independence.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
